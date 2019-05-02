The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team finally got out on the field for the first time in a competitive nature, and dropped a tough 6-3 decision to the Gillette Riders Thursday night in Gillette, Wyoming.
Gillette, which is now 20-1 on the season, broke open a 2-2 game in the bottom of the seventh with three runs as both teams scored once in the eighth.
Gillette opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second on a two-run double by Zach Brown, but Rapid City tied the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the fourth, the Hardhats scored on a RBI double by Matthew Hegre and then added a run on a Rider error in the fifth.
Gillette regained the lead in the seventh on a RBI single by Jake Lacey and a two-run single by Kaleb Lewis.
Post 22 cut the lead to 5-3 in the eighth on a RBI ground out by Jake Goble, Gillette answered in the bottom half of the inning to close the scoring.
Lewis and Brody Richardson led Gillette with two hits each, while Hegre had two of the Hardhats' four hits.
Post 22 threw four pitchers in their opener as Dylan Richey went the first 1 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and two runs, followed by four scoreless innings by Tad Scherbenske. Troy Wilhelm took the loss, giving up four hits and three runs in 1 1/3 innings. Drew Messer gave up the final run in one inning of work.
Mason Powell went the first five innings for Gillette, giving up two runs on two hits, striking out seven. Kaden Race got the win as he yielded two hits and one run in four innings, striking out five.
Post 22 goes back to Wyoming with a doubleheader Saturday in Cheyenne against Post 6, followed by a single game Sunday.
Girls golf
Stevens finishes third in Huron
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City Stevens finished in third place Thursday at the Huron Invitational.
The Raiders shot a 364, placing behind Sioux Falls O'Gorman at 313 and Aberdeen Central at 338. Pierre placed fourth, also with a 364, while Watertown was fifth at 368.
For the Raiders, Emma Sundby led the way as she tied for third with a 78. Also for Stevens, Taylor Wit shot an 85 and tied for eighth place.
Carly Kunkel of O'Gorman was the individual medalist with a 74, two strokes ahead of Shannon McComick of O'Gorman. Also tied with Sundby was Cassidy Gough of Aberdeen Central and Mattie Otta of O'Gorman.
Rapid City Central also competed in the tournament but didn't field a full team.
Both Stevens and Central return to action today at the Yankton Invitational.
Boys tennis
Comets get split with Pierre and Huron
The Rapid City Christian boys' tennis team went 1-1 Thursday in Pierre against Pierre and Huron.
The Comets edged the Governors 5-4, but fell to Huron 6-3.
Rapid City Christian will remain in Pierre for the Pierre tournament today and Saturday.