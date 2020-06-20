Hardhats fall to West Fargo in Omaha

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats dropped their first game of the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Neb., early Saturday morning, falling to West Fargo, N.D., 7-5.
In a game that started at 8 a.m. CT, the Hardhats started slow, falling behind the Patriots 5-0 in the third inning and 7-2 after five before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make a run.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Hardhats rallied behind a RBI single by Dylan Richey, a run scored on a passed ball and a RBI ground out by Drew Scherbenske.
Post 22, however, left a runner on third base on a ground out to end the game.
Blake Weaver, Ryan Bachman and Richey all had two hits and one RBI, while Dalton Klosterman also had two hits.
Jake Goble took the loss on the mound, giving up eight hits and seven runs in six innings, with Kalin Nelson pitching a scoreless seventh.
The Hardhats, 8-4, will close the tournament today with a matchup against Brandon Valley at 10:30 a.m. and a game against host Creighton Prep at 3 p.m.
Stars get a split in Omaha
The Rapid City Post 320 Stars won their third game of the Battle of Omaha early Saturday morning, but suffered their first loss of the tournament a few hours late.
In the first game Post 320 held off Bellevue East 4-3, but then fell to Papillion-La Vista 11-3.
The Stars gave up two runs in the first inning against Bellevue, but came back to take a 4-2 lead scoring twice in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Bellevue scored in the bottom of the seventh and had runners on second and third before Carson George induced a ground out to end the game.
Post 320 had six hits by six different players, with Tate Walker driving in two runs to lead the way.
George picked up the win, going the distance and scattering 11 hits, but walking just one batter.
Against Papillion, the Stars fell behind 10-1 after two innings and never could come back. Papillion-La Vista scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the eight-run rule.
The Stars had just three hits, with Gavyn Dansby and J.T. Kostenbauer both having one RBI each.
Henry London took the loss, giving up five hits and 10 runs in two innings, while Matthew Moyes pitched two innings, giving up one run on one hit.
Post 320, 6-9, returns home Tuesday to face rival Post 22 in Fitzgerald Stadium at 7 p.m.
Titans run past Billings
The Sturgis Post 33 Titans took control late and stopped Billings 10-5 Saturday night in the Sturgis Baseball Rally at Strong Field.
The Titans only led 5-4 after four innings, but s cored five funs in t eh fifth to break away.
Thor Sundstrom, Dylan Gillespie, Gage Murphey, RJ Andrzejewski and Dustin Alan all had two hits for Sturgis, which finished with 13 in the game.
John Fischer, who pitched the final four innings, picked up the win, giving up two hits and one run.
Sturgis, 14-4, continues in the tournament on Sunday.
