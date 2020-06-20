Hardhats fall to West Fargo in Omaha

In the first game Post 320 held off Bellevue East 4-3, but then fell to Papillion-La Vista 11-3.

The Stars gave up two runs in the first inning against Bellevue, but came back to take a 4-2 lead scoring twice in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Bellevue scored in the bottom of the seventh and had runners on second and third before Carson George induced a ground out to end the game.

Post 320 had six hits by six different players, with Tate Walker driving in two runs to lead the way.

George picked up the win, going the distance and scattering 11 hits, but walking just one batter.

Against Papillion, the Stars fell behind 10-1 after two innings and never could come back. Papillion-La Vista scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the eight-run rule.

The Stars had just three hits, with Gavyn Dansby and J.T. Kostenbauer both having one RBI each.

Henry London took the loss, giving up five hits and 10 runs in two innings, while Matthew Moyes pitched two innings, giving up one run on one hit.

Post 320, 6-9, returns home Tuesday to face rival Post 22 in Fitzgerald Stadium at 7 p.m.