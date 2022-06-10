Hardhats hold off Casper with pitching, defense

Post 22 used good pitching and tough defense to beat Casper 2-1 in the first game of a three-game series this weekend at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Wyatt Anderson got the start on the mound for the Hardhats and completed six innings to get the win. Anderson only allowed two hits and walked three while striking out seven. The only Casper run came on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. One of the defensive standouts behind Anderson was Harrison Good in right field. Good made several nice plays in the field, including a sliding catch at the foul line to end the top of the third inning.

After backing up Anderson with his defense, Good backed him up as a relief pitcher. Casper managed a hit and two walks against him, but Good struck out two including the final hitter of the game with the bases loaded.

The Rapid City offense stranded five runners in the first two innings and couldn't mount a threat in the third. The fourth inning provided all the runs the Hardhats would need. Catcher Jacob Solano started things with a bunt for a single. Dylan Marsh reached on a fielder's choice that retired Solano at second. Marsh stole second before Jed Jensen flew out to right field. With two outs and Marsh on second, Wilson Kieffer ripped a line drive that carried over the head of the Casper right fielder for an RBI triple.

Casper pitcher Grant Nipper then walked three straight batters to score Kieffer to give the Hardhats the lead.

Post 22 only managed four hits and drew five walks in the win. Seven Post 22 hitters struck out.

The same two teams will complete the weekend series with games at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The win improved the Hardhats' season record to 19-10.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0