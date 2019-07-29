It's three down and two to go for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats in defense of their state American Legion senior baseball title.
The Hardhats also had a little breathing room this time around, stopping Yankton 8-1 in an elimination game Monday at Cadwell Stadium in Mitchell. In their first two elimination games, the Hardhats just got past Watertown 3-2 in eight innings and host Mitchell 6-4.
It was a bit of revenge for Post 22, as Yankton shocked the champs 4-1 in the tournament opener Friday.
With the win, Post 22 faces Renner in today's title game at noon (MDT). The Hardhats will have beat Renner twice for the title.
"We have a team full of high character guys who compete," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "Obviously our backs were against the wall the very first day of the tournament, but these guys haven't quit. They have battled every day. The games were battles, but we got through them because we just compete."
Torve said the Hardhats played a complete game Monday, behind the arm of Bransen Kuehl, who shut out Yankton on just one hit through six innings. Kuehl walked five and struck out six on 105 pitches. Troy Wilhelm pitched the seventh.
"When you give up one hit in six innings and no runs, that is fantastic," Torve said. "He threw strikes, he got his breaking ball over and he competed."
Torve added that behind Kuehl, the Hardhats competed defensively, something that has been somewhat of a struggle as of late.
"As this tournament progresses, we have gotten a little bit better every day," he said. "I'm hoping that trend continues (Tuesday)."
Post 22 never trailed on Monday for the first time in the tournament, leading 2-0 after two innings before breaking the game open with six runs against a sloppy and likely tired Yankton squad, which was sent into the loser's bracket late Sunday night/Monday morning when it fell to Renner.
While it has been a struggle defensively for the Hardhats in this tournament, the tables were turned on Monday and Post 22 took advantage of six Yankton errors, with just one of the eight runs allowed earned.
"This ballpark is big and it has been a graveyard for well-hit baseballs because the ball doesn't carry," Torve said. "Today we hit a few more on the nose. We put in good at-bats and they made a couple of mistakes we took advantage of. That is huge."
Post 22 got on the board with a pair of runs in the second when Jace Caldwell scored on Ryan Schmidt's ground ball. Blake Weaver later scored on a Yankton error to make it 2-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Yankton fell apart in the fourth and the Hardhats put together three hits and two bases-loaded walks, along with three errors to take control of the game. Ryan Bachman scored the first run of the inning on a bases-loaded walk, and with two outs, Alex Weaver's ground ball was mis-handled for another Post 22 run.
Caldwell's bases-loaded walk made it 5-0 and Blake Weaver's pop fly was dropped by Yankton second baseman Caid Koletzky for two runs, followed by a RBI single by Mason Messinger.
Yankton got its lone run in the top of the seventh on three hits against Wilhelm, who still struck out two.
Post 22 finished with eight hits, led by Drew Messer, Messinger and Colton Hartford with two hits each.
"When your pitcher is out there pounding the strike zone, you feel a little more comfortable at the plate knowing your pitcher is going to go back out there hanging another zero. You relax at the plate," Torve said.
Collin Zahrbock had the lone RBI for Yankton, which saw its season end at 26-23. Koletzky took the loss on the mound, as he have up two runs in his two innings. Miles Carda was the hard-luck pitcher in the fourth inning, as none of his six runs allowed were earned. Levi Wiersma gave up four hits but no runs in 2 1/3 innings.
The Hardhats, 47-14, will look for its 43rd state title in the program's history today, but will have to win two games to achieve it.
"The goal is to win twice," he said. "We just have to roll it out there (Tuesday) and play hard and compete, and see where it ends up," Torve said.
RENNER 4, BRANDON VALLEY 1: Renner remained unbeaten with a hard-fought win over Brandon Valley in the other semifinal Monday.
Brandon Valley scored the game's first run, but Renner scored twice in the bottom of the first and two more times in the fifth for the win.
Sam Breit dominated Brandon Valley after the first inning for the win, giving up seven hits and the one run.
Andy Moen had two of Renner's five hits and one RBI. Nick Hoekstra, Will Washenberger and Dalton Vanderloo also knocked in one run for Renner.
Michael Chevalier had two hits for Brandon Valley.