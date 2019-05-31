Rapid City Post 22 couldn’t overcome the combination of a sputtering offense and a confident opposing pitcher as the Hardhats dropped a 3-0 seven-inning decision to Sioux Falls Post 15 East on a bluebird day at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Thursday morning game proved to be the opposite for both ball clubs from their performances the night before.
Post 22 racked up 25 hits during a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West on Wednesday night, before getting just five hits against Post 15. East didn’t make plays in big moments while being swept in a doubleheader by Rapid City Post 320. On Thursday, East got timely hits and key defensive plays to hold the Hardhats at bay all game long.
The doubleheader against West on Wednesday was the start of seven games played in five days for the Hardhats, a stretch head coach Kelvin Torve hopes will spark more inspired play from his team.
“Our team has been schizophrenic so far this year,” Torve said. “We string together three good games and then we have a bad one. It’s still early in the season and, as we start playing consistently, our effort will become consistent.”
East, playing just its third game of the season, got a sparkling performance from starter Tanner Olmstead, who limited Post 22 to three hits over six-plus innings before being chased from the game with two outs in the seventh after giving up back-to-back singles.
“Tanner’s been huge in a ton of games for us over the past year,” Post 15 head coach Matt Storo said. “And we played some really great defense behind Tanner.”
Post 15 scored a run in top half of the first two innings to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
Evan Hammer drew a walk to open the game and scored when Mitchell Tolk lifted a double deep down the right field line. Then in the second, Jake Smith, who had reached base on an error, beat the throw to the plate after a Hammer single to stake Post 15 to a 2-0 lead.
Post 22 threatened in the first and fourth innings, putting two runners on base early in each stanza.
Mason Messinger doubled to open the game for Post 22. Then, with one out, Jace Caldwell was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up a base on an Olmstead wild pitch, before being stranded when Olmstead coaxed a fly out and a strikeout from the Hardhats.
Alex Weaver, who finished with two hits, lined a one-out double into the gap in left-center and Bridger Nesbit drew a walk to start Post 22’s fourth-inning threat. Smith, East’s shortstop, took a hit away from Blake Weaver with a diving catch to his right. Tada Naoe then snared a sinking line drive from Colton Hartford to close out the inning.
Post 15 added an insurance run in the top half of the seventh to go up 3-0. Hammer snuck a single up the third-base line to open the inning. He then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Tolk plated Hammer when he grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Post 22 looked to rally in its half of the final frame.
Blake Weaver and Matt Hegre opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Olmstead countered with a strikeout of pinch hitter Jake Goble and got more defensive help from first baseman Brandon Ford, who snared a line drive headed to right field.
Olmstead was pulled with two outs after he walked Messinger to load the bases. Nate Brett entered for Post 15 and closed out the game with a strikeout of Ryan Bachman.
“Every ball we hit on the nose, we hit it at somebody, especially in big situations,” Torve said. “But that being said, we've got inconsistent intensity, and when you don't come out and bear down every at-bat and you get a pitcher who gets more confident as the game went along like this guy did, you're in trouble.”
Bransen Kuehl had a solid first full outing of the season. He’d pitched only one inning ahead of Thursday’s start. He gave up three hits and two runs — one earned — over 4-1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.
Olmstead went 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits. He struck out five, walked two and only allowed two base runners to get past second.
Post 22 (7-6) hosts a pair of doubleheaders this weekend at Fitzgerald Stadium, with Renner coming to town on Saturday and then Harrisburg visiting on Sunday.