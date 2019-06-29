As well as the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team had been playing entering the 44th Annual Camping World Firecracker Tournament, Saturday's openers were the opposite.
Going in, the Hardhats had won 20 of their last 25 games, but are standing 0-2 to begin the six-day tournament after an 8-2 loss to the Catalyst (Colo.) Cardinals and a tough 11-10 loss to Terre Haute, Ind.
The main culprit for Rapid City — which had been one of its strengths this season — was pitching. In the two games, Post 22 walked 11 hitters and hit seven. To make matters worse, four of those free passes in the second game came with the bases loaded.
The Hardhat defense was only credited with a couple of errors in the two games, but basically didn't make a couple of plays — again in the nightcap — that could have stopped the bleeding.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve was disappointed, to say the least, on the team's start to the tournament.
"It was a horrible day ... absolutely horrible," said Torve. "We didn't throw strikes. In the first game their pitcher was good, but we had some good at bats in the second game. When you walk six guys and hit four, you give them 10 free passes. When you give up seven runs in the first two innings, you're going to lose. That's just the way it is."
Despite the struggles, the Hardhats had a chance to go at least 1-1 on the day, but had to play-from-behind the whole time.
Terre Haute took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Tristan Elder, only to see the Hardhats come back with three of their own in the bottom half on a bases-loaded double by Alex Weaver.
But Post 22 starting pitcher Bransen Kuehl struggled in the second inning with his control, walking two and hitting two batters with the bases loaded. Wayne Newton Post 346 then scored four times for a 7-3 lead.
Again, the Hardhats came back with two runs in the third on an error and a RBI single by Schmidt, and two more in the fourth on a RBI double by Bachman and a run-scoring ground out by Blake Weaver.
But Terre Haute came right back to break the 7-7 tie with four runs in the fifth — all on two outs. Post 22 had a chance to get out of the jam, but a slow grounder up the middle that was ruled an in field hit wasn't handled. In relief, Drew Messer then walked two hitters and hit another with the bases loaded and another infield hit scored a run to make it a 11-7 game.
"In the fifth inning we kicked two balls and that is a recipe for losing baseball," Torve said. "Twenty two and four (in the last 26 games) means nothing today. It meant nothing today because we absolutely stunk it up."
Post 22 chipped away with solo home runs by Mathew Hegre and Ryan Schmidt. Needing two to tie, Post 22 opened with a single by Jace Caldwell before Cole Whitlock came on in relief of Evan Newman. Whitlock gave up a couple of hits, including a RBI infield single by Mason Messinger, to cut the lead to 11-10, but induced a game-ending ground ball to third from Ryan Bachman.
Elder had two hits and four RBI for Terre Haute, while Will Kelly added two hits.
Torve said they could have used just one more hit in the end to at least tie the game, but he said they didn't deserve to win with how they pitched and played defense.
"We swang the bats well in the second game, but we scored 10 runs and didn't win the ballgame," Torve said. "Ten runs is usually enough to win a ballgame, but not today."
Post 22 had 14 hits, led by Messinger's three hits. Bachman, Hegre, Alex Weaver, Schmidt and Messer all had two hits.
Against Catalyst, Post 22 starting pitcher Isaac Arnold struggled early and the Cardinals took advantage with four runs to begin the game. Arnold walked one batter, hit two and gave up a pair of two-out hits — a two-run double by Evan Lira and a two-run single by Andrew Houghton.
The Hardhats battled back with two in the bottom half on a solo home run by Bachman and Hegre scoring from second on a throwing error.
True Synehorst came on in relief in the third inning and pitched well but might have run out of steam in the seventh as the Cardinals tacked on two more runs. He gave up six hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Arnold gave up four hits and five runs in two innings, walking two and hitting three Cardinal batters.
The Post 22 bats, other than Bachman, were relatively silent in key situation. Although Post 22 had eight hits, Rapid City hit into three double plays that snuffed out any hope of a rally.
Bachman led the way with three hits — the solo home run and two doubles off of the outfield wall.
Houghton and Braydon Roybal had three hits each for the Cardinals, while Lira added two hits and three RBI.
Josue Rivera picked up the win on the mound for Catalyst, giving up eight hits but just one earned run.
Catalyst, 13-4, faces Tera Haute today at 2 p.m.
The Hardhats, meanwhile, take on the Rocky Mountain Lobos at 7 p.m.
"We'll just take it one game at a time," Torve said. "Maybe everybody will start beating each other up and we'll have a chance. But the way we played today, if we don't pick up the pace, it is a moot point."