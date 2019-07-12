With the Gopher Classic kicking off Friday in Minnesota, the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team was looking to get a head start on the rest of the field with a pair of victories.
Thanks to some timely hitting and strong defense, the Hardhats passed the first tests with flying colors with a 4-2 win over Lino Lakes, Minn., in the first game, followed by a narrow 3-2 victory over Chanhassen Post 580 later in the evening.
In the first game of the day, the Hardhats fell behind early as Lino Lakes scored a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Rapid City tied the game at a run apiece in the top of the third on an Alex Weaver doubled to left field that allowed Ryan Bachman to tag from third.
In the top of the fifth, Post 22 took its first lead of the day at 3-1 on a sac-fly from Thomas Maguire and a Drew Messer single to left.
Lino Lakes cut the deficit in the bottom half of the inning, but the Hardhats were able to add another run in the sixth to seal the deal.
Maguire, Messer and Alex Weaver led the way for Post 22 with a hit and an RBI apiece, while Bachman and Matthew Hegre chipped in with two hits apiece.
The second game saw the Hardhats take an early lead and hold on thanks to a great performance from starting pitcher Zach Whitesell.
Whitesell pitched six innings, striking out six batters, while allowing just two hits and two runs on 96 total pitches.
He also kept the Cavalier offense silent after giving up a run in the third inning.
Despite falling behind by a run at the end of the first, Post 22 battled back in the second to take a 2-1 advantage. Jace Caldwell got the scoring started for Rapid City on a triple to center, followed by a Blake Weaver single to left.
Post 580 scored another run in the third, but the Hardhats had an immediate answer and scored on fielder’s choice to make it 3-2.
Neither team could find much of an offensive spark the rest of the way as Post 22 closed out the first day of the tournament with a pair of narrow wins.
Blake Weaver paced the Hardhats with two hits and one RBI.
Rapid City (39-12) will continue tournament play today when it takes on Tri-City at 8 a.m.
RAPID CITY POST 320 8, EDEN PRAIRIE LEGION 0: The Stars gave up just one hit as they opened the Gopher Classic with a shutout victory over the Eagles.
Although neither team was able to do much on the offensive end in the first three innings, Post 320 ended that drought with five runs in the top of the fourth.
The first run was scored on an RBI single from Devin Jacobs, followed by an RBI walk from Cody Winter and another run scored on a wild pitch.
In the next at bat, Renn Svenson scored on a fielder’s choice and Winter crossed home on a throwing error.
Up big in the next inning, Svenson gave his team another push in the right direction when he knocked in three runs on a home run to left field.
Logan Miller picked up the win on the mound for the Stars, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters.
Svenson led Rapid City’s offense with two hits and three RBI.
Post 320 (28-21) will play a doubleheader today, starting with New Ulm Gold at 4 p.m., followed by a nightcap with Anoka at 6:30 p.m.
RAPID CITY POST 22 EXPOS 4, NORTH ST. PAUL 3: The Expos scored a run in the ninth inning to win their first game of the Gopher Classic.
With the game tied at three runs apiece, Jed Sullivan executed the perfect bunt that allowed Easton Ogle to score the eventual game-winning run.
Post 22 trailed for the first five innings of the game, before tying it at two runs apiece in the sixth as Liam Porter got the Expos on the board with a two-RBI single.
Rapid City took its first lead in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch, before North St. Paul tied it up again on an RBI bunt in the bottom of the inning.
Sullivan led the way for the Expos (19-25) with two hits and an RBI, while Porter had one hit and two RBI.
Post 22 will play twice today, starting with a matchup with Rochester at 8 a.m., followed by a late morning game with Ham Lake/Blaine at 11:30 a.m.
Douglas Tournament (Wyoming)
STURGIS POST 33 4, TORRINGTON 1: Zach Hess and Devin Odle had two hits and an RBI apiece to lead the Titans past Torrington on the first day of the Douglas Tournament in Wyoming on Friday.
Sturgis did most of its damage in the later innings, including a run in the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Colton Cruickshank chipped in with a hit and an RBI for the Titans.
Post 33 (17-11) will play a doubleheader today, starting with Cheyenne at 4:30 p.m., followed by a matchup with Douglas at 7 p.m.
Expedition League
CASPER 17, SPEARFISH 11: The Horse Heads took an early lead and didn’t look back as they picked up a win over the Sasquatch Friday night in Spearfish.
Casper scored early and often, including four runs in the first, two more in the second and another in the third to take a 7-2 advantage.
The Horse Heads continued to pull away with one run in the third and four more in the fourth to hold a commanding 11-2 advantage.
The Sasquatch began to work their way back into the game with a four run inning of their own, just to fall behind 16-6 as Casper went on to score five more runs in the next three innings.
Spearfish continued to fight in the seventh as it answered with five runs, four of which came on RBI doubles from Jaxon Rosencranz and Josue Rangel.
The Horse Heads scored another run in the ninth to put the game out of reach.
Rosencranz led the Sasquatch with three hits and three RBI and Rangel finished with two hits and four RBI.
Spearfish (23-21) will host Casper again tonight at 6:35 p.m.