Alex Weaver was a cat with nine lives in his final at bat against Sioux Falls Post 15 East Thursday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.
He got a second chance to hit again when East first baseman Brandon Ford dropped a pop up in foul territory between first and home plate.
He got a third chance to hit again when East catcher Nate Smith failed to locate a pop fly that landed about 15 feet behind him in foul territory grass.
He then blasted a solo home run cap a three-hit game as Rapid City Post 22 swept East 7-6 and 14-4 in six innings.
"I got really luck I guess," Weaver said with a laugh. "I felt like I was just missing those first two. I saw the ball really well tonight. I just got under one and took it over the fence."
It was a good way to close the day, as Post 22 scored eight runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game. In the opener, the Hardhats struggled through the one-run win, giving up two runs in the top of the seventh.
"The first game was a little iffy," Weaver said. "We came off of the Gopher Classic playing a lot of games, so everyone was a little sluggish. But we have been hitting the ball really well the last month with runners in scoring position. I have no doubt in my mind that no matter who is coming up next will get the job done."
The Hardhats, 47-9, were one inning away from winning the big Gopher Classic earlier in the week in Minneapolis, as Omaha Millard West hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh for the 8-7 victory.
Against East, the Hardhats trailed 4-3 after four innings before tying the game with a run in the fifth and then taking a 7-4 lead with three in the bottom of the sixth.
East came back to make it a one-run game, but pitcher Dylan Richey got a couple of ground outs to preserve the win.
"We came out flat in the first game. I don't know if it was a hangover from the Gopher, but we did enough things to get things done," Rapid City head coach Kelvin Torve said. "The second game was like we woke up and swung the bats like we are capable of. A couple of guys made adjustments at the plate, so it was fun to watch."
That first-game win was clouded, though, as the team's leading hitter, shortstop Cooper Bowman, fouled a pitch off of the instep of his left foot and had to be helped off the field. He left for x-rays and returned to the dugout during the second game on crutches.
Torve said the initial x-rays were negative.
"I'm sure he is going to be sore for a while. I'm thinking it is a day-to-day thing," Torve said., "We'll have to see how it feels (Friday) and have our orthopedic guys to look at the x-rays to make sure nothing is broken."
The Hardhats were still a little iffy in the second game, leading 3-2 before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.
And Post 22 did it with two outs, as second baseman Ryan Bachman's two-run single, followed by a two-run single by Mason Messinger, a hard-hit ball by Connor King that the East left fielder misjudged for a two-run error and a two-run double by Jace Caldwell.
"Bachman had a big hit, two outs with the bases loaded. We hadn't scored yet," Torve said. "Mason Messinger followed up with a base hit. That's the bottom third of our lineup and they are driving in runs, so when that happens you are going to have a good chance to be successful."
Messinger also had a big game with two hits and five RBI, while Caldwell and Bachman added two hits and two RBI each for the Hardhats. In the first game, King had three hits and four RBI to lead the way, with Tod Stephens adding a pair of hits.
"We're firing on all cylinders now, so it is a perfect time to start hitting the ball," Weaver said.
Zach Chiolis gave up a run in the first inning but had a no-hitter until the fifth inning for Post 22. He would give up four hits and four runs (three earned), striking out seven in six innings.
Richey earned the complete-game win in the opener, scattering 11 hits and six runs.
Post 22 will close its home schedule tonight at 7 p.m. with East. Torve, in his first year as Hardhat head coach, said this season has flown by.
"I can't believe we're at our last home game," Torve said. "I love coaching these guys, they are competitors and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. But now a big part of our season is coming up. We're trending in the right direction, with the Gopher that we had and the second game tonight. We look to carry some momentum into the playoffs."