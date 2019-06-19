A big nine-run fifth inning lifted the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats to a big 11-3 win over Renner Post 307 Wednesday during the first day of the Creighton Prep Classic in Omaha, Neb.
The Hardhats trailed 2-1 through four innings, but put together six hits and drew four walks to take control of the game.
Drew Messer drove in three runs in the fifth inning, the first on a RBI single and later on a two-run double. Bransen Kuehl and Jace Caldwell added two-run singles and Blake Weaver a RBI double. Matthew Hegre chipped in with a run-scoring sac fly.
Post 22 opened the game with a run in the top of the first on a Kuehl sacrifice fly, but Renner took the lead with a pair of runs in the second off of starting pitcher Jake Gobble.
But Gobble settled down and gave up just one more run in the bottom of the fifth. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned). True Synhorst pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings to close the game.
Messer led the the Hardhats with two hits and three RBI from the No. 9 hole, while Hegre added two hits and two RBI. Kuehl added three RBI, Caldwell knocked in two runs and Blake Weaver one run.
CJ Stukel had two RBI for Renner. Will Washenberger, who cruised through the first four innings, took the loss hitting up eight runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Hardhats, 22-9, return to action today at 9:30 a.m. (MDT) to face Fort Collins, Colo.
COLORADO DEMONS 10, POST 320 STARS 8: The Stars rallied for six late runs but came up just short Wednesday during the first day of the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings, Mont.
Colorado cored six runs in the fourth for a 10-2 lead but Post 320 bounced back with four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. The game ended after six innings due to the time limit.
Carter Stonecipher had a huge game for the Stars with two home runs, a solo shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the fifth. Grayson Skinner and Wyatt Hunt also drove in one run for Post 320.
J.T. Kostenbauer, Skinner, Hunt, Stonecipher and Cody Winter all had two hits. Post 320 outhit the Demons 13-10.
The Stars, 17-11, return to action the tournament today with a pair of games, at 5:30 p.m. against Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then at 8 p.m. against Laurel, Mont.