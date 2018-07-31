It's a familiar place for the Rapid City Post 22 baseball program, and the goal remains the same at the South Dakota Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Pierre
Come back home with a title.
How the tournament's No. 1 seed can claim its 42nd state title falls on the shoulders of first-year coach Kelvin Torve, who said the 50-10 Hardhats will have to stay humble and only focus on its first game against Brookings Post 74 if they are going to advance into Sunday's championship game.
"We understand we need to earned everything we get. We’re honored to be the number one seed, but we don’t rest there. We still have to play the games and these guys really play hard, so that’s how we’re going to continue to approach it," he said. "We can not get ahead of ourselves, we literally have to take it one-game-at-a-time. I know it’s a cliché, but it’s true. You can only do what you can do that day, that inning, that pitch, that at bat. Any focus other than that is a waste of emotion, a waste of an at-bat and deleterious to what we’re trying to do."
This won't be the first important tournament Post 22 has played in this season. The Hardhats finished second in the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha and the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis. They also won the Veteran's Classic that they hosted at Fitzgerald Stadium.
All those tournaments lasted five days and were taxing on the pitching staff, which is exactly why Torve said they go to them every year.
"All of them are a grind and we do that to get them prepared for the state tournament," he said. "It’s a long, hard slog, but yet it tempers our team for tournaments such as this."
Going into the state tournament, after winning the Region 3A Tournament in Sturgis over the weekend, Torve said the pitching staff is rested and ready to go.
Dylan Richey, who has been solid for the Hardhats this season, will get the ball to start the tournament, and Torve said everyone is available.
The batting order is also not expected to change, which has been the case all season. Torve said in a sport like baseball, where so many games are played, it's important for players to have a consistent place in the batting order, which is the way he liked it throughout his baseball career which included time Major League Baseball.
"Even when we substitute guys in, I like them to hit in the same spot, like when we have our two catchers play, they hit in the eight hole and the second baseman hits in the ninth hole, just so as many guys can be in the same spot in the lineup as possible, so we can get some continuity. When guys come to the ball park they know where they’re going to be and what’s expected of them," he said. "You want to know what your role is, and we try very hard to let our guys know where they’re role is, both starters and guys who don’t start. We want them to understand where they’re going to be and what’s expected of them, and that comes from being a player and understanding that there is value in that."
Some of the players who don't start or haven't seen as much playing time, might be called on in the state tournament. In the postseason roster depth can be tested, but Torve thinks his reserves are ready if called upon.
"We try to get everyone some playing time and some at-bats. It's difficult in some situations. Some guys just don’t get as much playing time, but we let them know that they’re very valuable to the team, and there’s a number of different ways they can contribute without being on the field," he said. "We try to communicate that to them, and on this team I think we have pretty much everyone buying into what we’re trying to do, and that’s gratifying as a coach."
The winner of the Post 22-Brookings game will face the winner of the Mitchell Post 18 vs. Brandon Valley Post 131. The losers will face each other in an elimination game Thursday.
Post 18 had a hand in ending the Hardhats season early last year in the state tournament, when the heavily favored Post 22's mission to win its fifth straight state title failed after losses to Mitchell and Pierre Post 8.
Torve wasn't the coach of the team last season and said after a 6-2 regional tournament championship win over Mitchell, the team isn't thinking about last season's state tournament.
"We don't talk about it. You go out there and trust the process, the work we've put into this point and we'll be fine," he said.
That process is a one-inning, one-pitch at a time approach that doesn't have the Hardhats looking ahead or behind.
"My goal, and I think our team’s goal, is we play Brookings (today) and we’re going to give them our best," he said. "We’ll see how that game goes and we’ll approach the next game."
First pitch between Post 22 and Brookings will be 3:30 p.m. MDT.