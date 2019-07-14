In its bid to earn a playoff bracket spot in the Gopher Classic in the Minneapolis, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats came up just short, falling to Team Manitoba, Canada, 4-3 Sunday morning.
Both Post 22 and Manitoba finished 4-1 in the Northwestern pool and Manitoba moved on to bracket play Monday with the tiebreaker.
Earlier in the day, the Hardhats ran past the Napoleon (Ohio) Post 300 River Bandits 12-4 in sixth innings.
The Hardhats appeared to be on their way with two runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-1 lead, but Manitoba answered with three in the bottom half of the inning and then just held on for the victory.
Post 22 took a 1-0 lead int he first inning on a RBI triple by Alex Weaver. The Hardhats took a 3-1 lead on a RBI sacrifice fly by Jace Caldwell and a run-scoring single by Blake Weaver.
But Manitoba tied the game on a sun-aided two-run triple by Dylan Duguay, and Duguay scoring the go-ahead run on an errant throw.
Post 22 got a runner on second in the top of the seventh by Manitoba got out of the jam and won the game when Drew Messer flied out and a Hardhat was caught off second base for the double play.
Post 22 had just five hits, with Alex Weaver and Blake Weaver leading the way with two hits each.
Three Post 22 pitchers — Bransen Kuehl, Troy Wilhelm and Tad Scherbenske gave up just four hits, but Scherbenske was tagged for the loss.
Despite trailing 4-0 int he third inning against Napoleon, Post 22 came storming back with seven runs in the bottom of the third and closed the game with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Kuehl and Caldwell had three hits each, while Alex Weaver and Mason Messinger drove in two runs each.
Zach Chiolis got the win, scattering three hits and the four runs over four innings, with True Synhorst pitching a scoreless final two innings.
Post 22, 41-13, will now prepare for the regional tournament in Pierre, taking on Sturgis Friday at noon.
Stars close Gopher Classic with two wins
Rapid City Post 320 finished 3-2 in the Gopher Classic, winning twice on Sunday, shutting out Wausau, Wis., 5-0 and then rallying past Forest Lake (Ill.) Rangers 7-6.
You have free articles remaining.
Against Wausau, Ian Krump and Jared VonWald combined for the three-hit shutout. Krump got the win going the first five innings, giving up one hit, walking none and striking out four.
The Stars got all of the offense they needed with a two-run home run by Carter Stonecipher in the second inning and added three more runs in the fourth.
Stonecipher and Renn Svenson both had two hits, while Grayson Skinner and Krump added one RBI each.
Post 320 scored twice open open the game against Forest Lake, only to give up three runs in the second. The Stars led 4-3 only to trail again 5-4 after sixth innings.
But 320 scored three times in the seventh and then held on for the win.
Skinner had three hits and three RBI, while Svenson knocked in three runs and Wyatt Hunt a pair of runs.
J.T. Kostenbauer got the win in relief of Skinner, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings.
Post 320, 31-23, will next see action Friday at the regional tournament in Pierre against Pierre.
Post 22 Expos get final split at Gopher
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos fell to Rogers 9-1 to open the final day of the Gopher Classic, but came back to edge Yankton 8-6.
The Expos scored the game's first run against Rogers, but was outscored 7-0 in the final two innings.
The Expos still had 10 hits, led by three hits from Kai Jackson and Liam Porter.
Against Yankton, the Expos trailed 5-2 after four innings but scored four rimes in the fifth and the game was tied at 6-6 when they scored twice in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly RBI by Derrik Luke and a run-scoring double by Dalton Klosterman.
Drew Scherbenske, Klosterman, Conner Knudsen and Eli Oxner all had two hits for the Expos.