In the final day of the Veteran's Classic, Rapid City Post 22 split a doubleheader, falling to Bozeman, Montana Post 14 6-5 and topping Sterling, Colorado Post 20 13-4 in five innings.
The Hardhats first game of the day started when the Bucks scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Post 22 added two runs in the bottom of the second.
Post 14 scored two runs in the third and one in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. The Hardhats tied the game in the bottom of the inning with two runs, but Bozeman scored two in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good.
Post 22 scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but it wasn't enough.
Drew Messer, Ryan Schmidt, Jace Caldwell, Matthew Hegre and Ryan Bachman recorded RBI for the Hardhats.
Bransen Kuehl got the start for Post 22 and went 6 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs while walking four and striking out 13. Tad Scherbenske took the loss after going 1/3 of an inning and giving up the go-ahead home run to the Bucks' Michael Freund.
Kelher Murfitt got the win for Bozeman after coming in for relief and going three innings and allowing six hits, three runs, and one walk while striking out one.
In the second game, Sterling got the game started with two runs in the top of the first and the Hardhats responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Post 22 bats then exploded for four runs in the second and third, and the Tigers scored a run in the third.
Post 20 scored a run in the top of the fourth and the Hardhats added two in the bottom of the inning to take a 11-4 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth Post 22 scored two runs to end the game early.
Jake Goble homered for the Hardhats and ended with two RBI. Bachman added three, Mason Messinger had two and Dalton Klosterman had two. Hegre added a RBI.
Zach Chiolis got the win by going two innings, giving up two hits, two runs and one walk while striking out two. For the Tigers, Dustin Ferguson took the loss after going 1 2/3 innings and giving up five hits, five runs with three walks while striking out one.
Post 22 ends the Veteran's Classic with a 15-7 record. It will face Pierre Post 8 on the road Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
Expos fall to Bucks
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos fell to Bozeman Post 14 6-4 in the final day of the Veteran's Classic Sunday.
The Bucks started the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, and the Expos responded with two in the bottom of the inning.
Post 22 scored another run in the third, and Bozeman responded two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead.
The Expos scored a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Easton Ogle and Drew Scherbenske had the two RBI for Post 22 in the game. The Expos are now 10-13 on the season and will face the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters Tuesday at Fitzgerald Stadium in a doubleheader that starts at 5 p.m.
Spearfish drops two in final day of tournament
Spearfish Post 164 dropped two games in the final day of the Tellinghuisen Tournament, falling to Miles City, Montana 9-1 and Sturgis Post 33 7-4.
In the first game Post 164 committed five errors, and Miles City got the ball rolling with two runs in the top of the third inning.
Spearfish scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the big inning for the Outlaws came in the sixth inning when they scored five runs to make the score 7-1. Two more runs were added by Miles City in the ninth.
Dustin Benson pitched a complete game for the Outlaws and struck out 15. Miles City outhit Post 164 8-2.
The defensive woes continued against Sturgis, as Spearfish committed seven errors.
Post 164 started the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, and the Titans got back on the board in the third with a run. Two more followed in the fifth, and three in the sixth for Post 33 to make the score 6-1.
Spearfish scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, Sturgis added a run in the seventh as did Post 164.
The loss dropped Spearfish to 3-12 on the season. It will next be in action at the Black Hills Classic in Rapid City beginning Friday.
The Titans moved to 5-3 on the season and will face Rapid City Post 320 Tuesday in Sturgis.