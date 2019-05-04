The Rapid City Post 22 baseball team split a pair of games Saturday as it traveled to Wyoming to take on Cheyenne Post 6.
The Hardhats had no trouble in the first game as they used a big sixth inning to earn an 8-1 win, while the second matchup was a back-and-forth affair, with Post 22 losing a late lead in a 9-8 loss.
In the first game, neither team was able to generate much offense until Post 22 scored a run in the fourth.
The Sixers scored a run of their own in the bottom half of the fifth, before the Hardhats added five more to take a 5-1 lead into the seventh.
Post 22 tacked on two more runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Drew Messer led the way for the Hardhats with three hits and two RBIs, while Jace Caldwell, Jake Goble and Daniel Vigoren chipped in with two RBIs apiece.
In the second game, Post 22 got off to a quick start with four runs in the first inning. The Sixers cut the early deficit to three after one, but the Hardhats answered with two more runs in the second.
Cheyenne scored two more runs in the second and three in the third to tie the game at six runs apiece.
Post 22 took the lead again in the sixth, but the Sixers answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
In the seventh, the Hardhats took another one run lead, just to have it taken away as Cheyenne scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to steal the victory.
Matthew Hegre paced Post 22 in the second game with three hits and three RBIs, while Messer added three hits and an RBI.
The Hardhats (1-2) will look to bounce back today when it takes on Cheyenne Post 6 today at noon.
High School Tennis
Raiders sweep East River road trip
The Rapid City Stevens tennis team closed out the weekend road trip by earning an 8-1 victory over Harrisburg on Saturday.
Michael Tang and Dawson Segrist earned singles wins as Tang dropped Isaac Donelon 6-2, 6-2, before Segrist defeated Mason Proehl, 6-1, 6-0.
The Raiders (12-1) will play a doubleheader with Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More on Tuesday.