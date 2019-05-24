The good news for the Rapid City Post 22 and Post 320 American Legion baseball programs is they get to finally play again after snow and rain have sidelined them this past week.
The better news is they get to play each other. First pitch in the Rapid City "parking lot rivalry" will be tonight at 7 p.m. at Pete Lien Field.
First-year Post 320 coach Brian Humphries saw this series as an assistant last season, and he will get his first crack at the Hardhats as a head coach.
"It is obviously a big game," Humphries said. "I was lucky enough to be at both varsity games last year. It's a great atmosphere to be able to hopefully have a couple thousand people come here."
Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said facing the Stars is a rivalry game is one that they circle each year on the calendar. There will be no lack of motivation for either team.
"We're looking forward to a fun game. It's always a fun game with 320; they have good players and they are well coached. They are a good team," Torve said.
It's been a busy time for the 320 program to get the field not only in playing shape after the recent weather, but overall improvement from last season.
Post 320 brought in some extra seating for Friday night, as well as 28 tons of dirt in the off-season to help with the infield, raise the mound and for the bullpens.
"The weather has really been an issue the last few weeks for baseball. But we're working hard and everything is going well. The field will be good to go," Humphries said. "We'll have some good sunshine (Friday) and hopefully have a good game."
The Hardhats last played a week ago Wednesday against Gillette, Wyo., in a game that was canceled in the fifth inning because of rain, with the Riders leading 5-2. Post 320 faced Spearfish in Spearfish a week ago Thursday and downed Post 164 18-1 and 13-1.
"It's going to be nice to play a game," Torve said. "It's going to be 10 days since we have fired a shot in anger, so it will be nice to get out there and let the guys run around and just play an actual game instead of just working indoors and hitting in cages. It will be nice to get out there and just let them play.'
For Post 320, the Stars are off to a 6-2 start, winners of their last four games, including two lopsided wins over Spearfish their last time out, 18-1 and 13-1.
"We've done really well," Humphries said. "We started well and we played a good Gillette team. After the good Saturday games (two wins over Miles City, Mont.), we came back a little tired, we're not used to playing two days in a row. We came out with a lull and the bats didn't wake up and the defense wasn't quite there (2-0 loss to Gillette and 5-3 loss to Miles City). But the last four games, we have played well, and we have all of our college players back. I think we'll continue to play at a high level, and hopefully we can do that (Friday night)."
Post 320 has three college players back to lead the way, including Carter Stonecipher (Bismarck State College), Austin Lunde (Riverland Community College in Minnesota) and Devin Jacobs (Dakota State).
"With three college players and two seniors that are on scholarship for college baseball next year, it has been a good experience," Humphries said. "I think it has helped with them coming back and mentoring some of the younger guys, teaching them what is expected of them. It has been a good experience for everybody."
Post 320 seniors who recently signed to play in college next year include Ian Krump (Miles City Community College) and catcher Wyatt Hunt (Dakota Wesleyan).
Humprhies said at the beginning of the season he was a little worried with two pitchers at college, but he said he told his pitchers to just keep their opponents to five or less runs and the defense have two or less errors, and if they keep that as a goal, they will win a lot of games.
"I also think we're going to hit the ball pretty well, and with our college pitchers back, we're going to pitch pretty well," he said. "That will be our two biggest pluses right now."
Despite being off for 10 days, Torve said the Hardhats are ready to play. It's been a bit of struggle in Post 22 standards at 4-5.
Torve said the team will be okay and they are not discouraged about the start.
"We have put in a lot of work in the last 10 days, and we have had some meetings," he said. "The guys have had some good input and some good ideas. You don't want to be 4-5, but you also don't want to peak in May either. We'll be fine, but we just need to get some time outside and get some consistent games in."
In this early portion of the season, the Hardhats are also trying to get by without the services of their top two pitchers — Zach Chiolis and Dylan Richey — who are out with injuries. Chiolis won't likely be back until mid June and Richey was injured last week against Gillette.
"It's tough to lose those guys for any period of time, but my prayer is that they get better because they are both seniors and you hate for anybody to get hurt," Torve said. "But you always look for opportunity in this game, and in life. I know the guys behind them are prepared. We're going to go out there and play hard and pitch hard. That's what Post 22 does and that is what I expect we are going to do."
It will be a matter for both teams to not get a little too hyped up for the game.
"We're playing our across-the-parking-lot rivalries, there will be a lot of energy," Torve added. "It is going to be something that we need to govern, our emotions out there. You want to play with energy and passion, but we have to make sure we don't take it a little too far."
It's another big game for the Stars, who look to get back in the playoff hunt this year after failing to qualify for the state tournament the last two seasons.
"It is always good to play good teams," Humphries said. "It's always a good way to make a player better. It is a good comparison early to see where you are at. We play them later in the season and that will be a good indicator towards regionals and hopefully to be able to qualify for state."