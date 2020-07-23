Hardhats survive for two wins over Roughnecks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats survived two five-run seventh innings by the NoCo Roughnecks for the doubleheader sweep in Cheyenne, Wyo., Thursday night.

Post 22 led 8-2 in the opener before holding on for the 8-7 win and 6-0 in the second game before prevailing 6-5.

In both cases it was the long ball that brought NoCo back within one run with three-run home runs in both games.

In the opener, NoCo’s Ryan McDaniel hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Hunter Tillery that cut the lead to 8-7.

Post 22 led 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh after starter Zach Whitesell gave up two runs and five hits through five innings. Tillery bounced back to get a fly ball for the final out.

Jake Goble hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to put the Hardhats up 2-1. Post 22 would score three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Ryan Bachman led the way for Post 22 with three hits and one RBI, while Colton Hartford and Dylan Richey added two hits and two RBI each.