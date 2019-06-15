The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team earned a pair of wins on the second day of the 2019 Dakota Classic Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Rapid City opened the day with a 6-2 win over Columbus, Neb., Post 84, before running past Lees Summit, Mo., Post 189 15-6 in an evening matchup.
The Hardhats opened the scoring in the third inning of the first game, starting with an RBI single from Bransen Kuehl to center field.
Alex Weaver scored on a sacrifice fly in the next at bat, followed by a Blake Weaver RBI single to put Post 22 up 3-0.
Drew Messer closed out the third-inning scoring for the Hardhats on an RBI single to left.
Rapid City extended its lead in the sixth on a Ryan Bachman RBI double and a Matt Hegre RBI single to make it 6-2.
Columbus scored a run in the top of the seventh but it wasn’t enough as the Hardhats opened the day with a win.
Bachman led Post 22 with three hits and two RBI, while Messer finished with two hits and an RBI.
In the evening matchup, the Hardhats fell behind early, before scoring four runs in the second inning to take a 5-2 lead.
Up 5-4, Rapid City’s offense continued to put runs on the board, including six in the third and four more in the fourth.
In the third, Matt Hegre Brought home three runs on a double, while a couple of RBI doubles in the fourth gave the Hardhats a 15-5 advantage.
Despite Lees Summit scoring another run in the fifth, Post 22 held on and finished the tournament with a 4-0 record.
Hegre had a big game for the Hardhats with two hits and seven RBI, while Messer had two hits and three RBI and Bachman finished with two hits and a pair of RBI.
Rapid City (21-8) will continue int he tournament today.
STURGIS POST 33 10, WAHPETON 6: The Titans scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away late and earn a win over Wahpeton Saturday afternoon in Williston, N.D.
After Wahpeton scored a run in the opening inning, Post 33 responded with a pair of runs on RBI singles from Dylan Gillespie and Nick Anderson.
Sturgis added two runs in each of the second and fifth innings to take a 6-2 advantage, before Wahpeton scored three in the sixth to cut the deficit to one.
With the bases loaded in the sixth, Ridge Inhofer gave the Titans their final push on a grand slam home run to put the game away.
Sturgis Post 33 (8-5) will continue its road trip in Williston when it takes on Williston for the second time this weekend today at 11 a.m.
Spearfish drops two at Black Hills Classic
Spearfish Post 164 had a pair of tough outings on the second day of the 2019 Black Hills Classic as it lost a 9-1 decision to 406 Flyers 18U Saturday morning, before losing 12-2 to the Casper Crush later in the afternoon.
Spearfish kicked off the first game with a lead when Cody Garness tagged home on an Aiden Woods single.
Unfortunately for Post 164, that would be all the offense it would muster as the Flyers went on to score at least one run in each of the next four innings, including two in the second and three in the fourth.
In the second game, Casper carried a 4-2 lead into the sixth before scoring eight runs in the top of the inning to seal the win.
The Crush batters had a big day, outhitting Post 164 17-4.
Dillon Craig paced Spearfish, 3-15, with one hit and an RBI.
The Black Hills Classic will continue today with play starting at noon.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 7, HASTINGS 6: The Red-hot Sasquatch won their seventh straight game by holding off the Sodbusters Saturday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish, 14-5, trailed 3-0, but scored seven straight runs with three in the sixth and four more in the seventh, before the Sodbusters cut the lead to one with two in the ninth.
Josue Rangel led the Sasquatch with three hits, while Z Westley and Hayden Hastings added two hits each. Westley knocked in four runs with a pair of home runs and Hastings added one home run.
The two teams will close the series today at 3:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.