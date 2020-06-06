Hardhats takes two from Mitchell to open season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like nearly every baseball team across the nation, Rapid City Post 22 saw the start to its 2020 season delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has crossed the nation. It would be easy to understand some opening-day jitters and some shaky baseball.

The Hardhats, however, would have none of that Saturday, pounding Mitchell Post 18 18-3 in the first game of a doubleheader before completing the sweep with a gritty 8-5 win in the second contest at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We’ve really been itching to get out and have games,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said after his Hardhats completed their sweep of Mitchell. “The thing I appreciate today is we came prepared. We didn’t play like we had first-game jitters. We had a job to do and we did it.”

Did they ever.

Post 22 jumped on Mitchell for five first inning runs and led 9-0 after two frames on its way to stroking 10 hits - three for extra bases - during the Hardhats’ 18-3 win over Post 18.

Bransen Kuehl set the tone early, doubling to open the first in Post 22’s half of the first inning. Blake Weaver followed with an RBI single and the Hardhats were off and running.