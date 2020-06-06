Hardhats takes two from Mitchell to open season

Like nearly every baseball team across the nation, Rapid City Post 22 saw the start to its 2020 season delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has crossed the nation. It would be easy to understand some opening-day jitters and some shaky baseball.
The Hardhats, however, would have none of that Saturday, pounding Mitchell Post 18 18-3 in the first game of a doubleheader before completing the sweep with a gritty 8-5 win in the second contest at Fitzgerald Stadium.
“We’ve really been itching to get out and have games,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said after his Hardhats completed their sweep of Mitchell. “The thing I appreciate today is we came prepared. We didn’t play like we had first-game jitters. We had a job to do and we did it.”
Did they ever.
Post 22 jumped on Mitchell for five first inning runs and led 9-0 after two frames on its way to stroking 10 hits - three for extra bases - during the Hardhats’ 18-3 win over Post 18.
Bransen Kuehl set the tone early, doubling to open the first in Post 22’s half of the first inning. Blake Weaver followed with an RBI single and the Hardhats were off and running.
“It was huge to put up some runs in the first inning,” said Ryan Bachman, who played second base in the opener before moving to third base for the second game. “Last year we struggled to put up runs early and having energy early. So, to go out and put up a five-spot in the first inning was huge for our energy.”
Zach Whitesell got a quality start in the opener, allowing two hits, three earned runs and walking four in 3-1/3 innings on his way to grabbing the win. Drew Scherbenske pitched the final 1-2/3 innings in relief. Scherbenske held Post 18 hitless and walked two.
Blake Weaver, Dylan Richey and Jake Goble each pounded two hits during the opening game, while Weaver, Richey and Colton Hartford drove in three runs apiece. Kuehl and Weaver scored three runs each, with Bachman, Goble and Thomas Maguire scoring twice each.
Kuehl, Hartford and Weaver accounted for Post 22’s extra base hits, each a double.
Mitchell bounced back in the second game of the day and gave Post 22 a wakeup call after scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Hardhats responded with four runs in their half of the fourth to retake the lead.
Dylan Richey sparkled on the mound through the first three innings, allowing a single run after two errors behind him in the first led to Peyton Nash scoring to stake Mitchell to a 1-0 lead.
Richey struck out six over the first three frames and was cruising through Post 18’s lineup before running into trouble in the fourth inning.
Singles by Brady Hawkins and Jonah Schmidt ahead of Joe VanOverschelde being hit by a pitch to open the top of the fourth put Richey in an early hole. Richey then hit Ryan McGinnis to plate Hawkins. A wild pitch led to Schmidt scoring.
Richey recorded his seventh strikeout before giving away to southpaw Hunter Tillery on the mound. Tillery hit Nash to reload the bases. Austin Kerr grounded into a fielder’s choice to push VanOverschelde across home plate to make push Post 18 ahead 5-4.
The top of Post 22’s lineup responded with three extra base hits in its half of the fourth to score four runs and retake control of the game.
Kuehl opened scoring with a solo home run with one out. Weaver drew a walk and scored when Bachman hammered a double into the gap in right field.
Goble followed with a double to deep left-center to drive in Bachman. He scored on a throwing error as he tried to stretch the double into a triple and the throw got away from Post 18 third-baseman Kerr to give Post 22 an 8-5 lead.
Torve said the four runs in the bottom of the fourth was huge but the way Tillery handled himself in the top of the fifth was equally as big.
“I told Tillery, the biggest inning for a pitcher is the inning after you score some runs,” Torve said. “So they scored four and we came right back and scored four. That’s a killer. And Hunter goes out there and goes one, two, three just like he’s supposed to.”
Saturday’s doubleheader was a welcome respite after three months of social distancing and a week of social unrest.
A half-capacity crowd at sun-kissed Fitzgerald Stadium came early and stayed late to see the games completed before thunderstorms rolled Saturday afternoon.
“It’s nice to have baseball again,” Torve said. “It’s nice to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
Post 22 (2-0) is back in the action at 5 p.m. Monday at Gillette, Wyo., before returning Fitzgerald to play a doubleheader against Sturgis at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!