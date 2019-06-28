Even with 24 games played in six days, it's more than a baseball tournament.
The 44th Annual Camping World Firecracker Tournament brings in six teams from four states, there's fireworks (July 2), a B-1 flyover scheduled for July 3 and a large piece of Americana throughout the week.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said the tournament is the highlight of the Hardhats home season. He should know; he played in the very first Firecracker Tournament.
"The parents volunteer, the ballpark is decorated and we have all kinds of special events like fireworks, parachuters and flyovers and things like that," said Torve. "It's a special event. We honor our veterans, we honor our country. It is a community-wide thing that I am honored to be a part of."
Oh yeah, there's also baseball. Good American Legion baseball.
Other teams competing include Missoula, Mont., Premier West, Colo. (Denver area), Rocky Mountain, Colo. (Fort Collins), Eden Prairie, Minn., the Catalyst Cardinals (Golden, Colo.) and Terra Haute, Ind.
The Catalyst Cardinals are a new team to the Firecracker, while teams like Rocky Mountain and Missoula are teams the Hardhats have already played this season. Just last weekend, Post 22 defeated Rocky Mountain 6-4 in Omaha, while Missoula gained a 6-4 win over Rapid City early in the season.
Eden Prairie is one of the top Minnesota programs, winning the Legion World Series in 2011 and placing in the top five three other times since 2004, while Terra Haute is the tournament's defending champion.
Of course, Post 22 is the defending South Dakota state champion with 42 state titles. The Hardhats also won the American Legion World Series in 1993.
"We have some good teams coming in and it should be excellent baseball all day long," Torve said.
The Hardhats face the Catalyst Cardinals today at 4:30 p.m., followed by Terra Haute at 7 p.m.
Today's action is the longest with the first game beginning at 9 a.m. and the final contest scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday action begins at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday's final day will have the fifth-place game at 9 a.m., the third place game at 11:30 a.m. and the championship game at 2 p.m., although game times may be altered to accommodate travel needs.
"If you have an hour over lunch, come in and have a burger and watch three or four innings," Torve said. "For baseball fans, it is a wonderful event. It is neat that we have this."
The host team Hardhats, 29-10, are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning 12 of their last 15 games, 20 of the their last 25 and 25 of their last 30, after opening the season 4-5.
"We're playing well, we're pitching well and we're competing at the plate," Torve said. "We've had a couple of hiccups lately on defense, but I am not concerned about that at all."
Offensively, the Hardhats are hitting .337 as a team, with infielder Ryan Bachman leading the way at .437 with four home runs and 34 runs batted in. Third baseman/designated hitter Matthew Hegre is hitting .424 with four home runs and 38 runs batted in and outfielder Drew Messer is hitting .405 with 26 RBI.
Also for the Hardhats, outfielder Alex Weaver is at .350, infielder Mason Messinger at .319, while outfielder Blake Weaver and first baseman Jace Caldwell are both at .303.
On the mound, Post 22 has a 2.91 earned run average. Zach Whitesell is 5-0 (1.39), while Isaac Arnold and Jake Goble are both 5-1. Goble just tossed a seven-inning no-hitter his last time out against Pierre. Troy Wilhelm is 4-1. Tad Scherbenske leads the bullpen with four saves and a 1.08 earned run average.
Torve said they are starting to pitch the baseball like they are capable of pitching, although there is room for improvement.
"Our starting rotation is starting to get a feel for it and our bullpen has been solid all year. Tad Scherbenske is our closer and we trust him to get people out," he said.
The Hardhats are also in he middle of their tournament schedule, recently hosting the Veteran's Classic and playing in tournaments in Sioux falls and Omaha. Following the Firecracker, they'll compete in the big Gopher Classic in Minneapolis.
"This mimics a state tournament and regional tournament," Torve said. "We have a doubleheader the first day, but it is six days in a row of baseball. There is an intensity that has to be sustained when you are going that long. You need to practice it and this is good practice for the postseason."
Torve said that playing just about every day at this point of the season,e specially now at the Firecracker, they have to go out Saturday and validate what they have done. Then there is the day after that and the day after that.
"I do like it because when you play well there is a confidence that is instilled in your team," he said. "We have that now and I am hoping we can continue it into and through the Firecracker."