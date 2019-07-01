Rapid City Post 22 combined gritty pitching with a steady offensive effort to hold off Denver Premier West 6-4 on Monday during the third day of play at the 44th annual Camping World Firecracker baseball tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Hardhats, who leveled their Firecracker record at 2-2, got six strong innings from starter Zach Whitesell before Troy Wilhelm worked out of a seventh-inning jam. Blake Weaver went 3-for-3 at the plate, scored three times and drove in a run to lead a Post 22 offensive that rapped 11 hits and drew five walks from Premier hurlers. The Hardhats never failed to put a runner on base during the six times batting.
"You're going to see really good pitching in a tournament like this; their lefty (Paul Brophy) kept us off balance enough tonight," Post 22 assistant Ryan Klapperich said. "We're really working on grinding things out and trusting our approaches. We did enough at the plate to put six runs across."
Whitesell, who gave up four runs — two earned — on seven hits on his way to the win, got plenty of offensive support. The Hardhats loaded the bases in each of the first two innings, though they only had one run to show for it. That came in the second stanza when Weaver scored on a Mason Messinger sacrifice fly.
When on the mound, Whitesell kept Premier's bats in check allowing only three baserunners over the first three innings. The Hardhats built their lead to 3-0 after three when Bransen Kuehl opened the inning with a double and later scored when Weaver reached on an error. Weaver scored for a second time after a Drew Messer single.
The Denver-based ball club nicked Whitesell for an unearned run in the fourth. Joey DeCamillis reached on an error, then advanced to third on singles by Jacob Ambrust and Evans. DeCamillis scored on a fielder's choice and Armbrust came across a batter later on a steal of home while Kyle Tolly was caught in a rundown.
Post 22 kept chipping away at Brophy, scoring a single run in the bottom of the fourth when Alex Weaver hit a home run over the left field wall, and two in the fifth when Blake Weaver reached on a single and Ryan Schmidt drew a walk. Weaver scored when a throw from right field by Messer ended up in the stands behind third base. Schmidt, whop was awarded third on the throwing error, came across on an infield single by Colton Hartford..
The late innings weren't without excitement for Post 22.
Premier pushed two runs across on Whitesell when he gave up back-to-back hits to Matt Verdugo and DeCamillis to open the sixth inning. The runners moved up when Matthew Hegre's only play on a slow ground ball was to first base. Vince LaConte slipped a single through the infield to drive in Verdugo and DeCamillis to make it 6-4. Whitesell retired Tolly to get out of the inning.
After reliving Whitesell, Wilhelm got into a bit of a jam in the seventh. Two early hits — one of them a single by Blake Weaver appeared to catch with a diving stab near the left field foul line. Wilhelm struck out Dawson Burch, coaxed a fielder's choice from Verdugo and fanned DeCamillis on three curve balls to close the contest.
"Whitesell's not a big strikeout guy, but he pounds the strike zone," Klapperich said. "He really challenges hitters. He gave us a chance to figure things out at the plate by keeping their hitters off balance.
"Troy, we wanted to see how he'd do closing the game. He battled through some adversity. "
Post 22 is back in action at 7 p.m. today, facing off with Missoula, Mont. Premier takes the diamond at 2 p.m. against Terre Haute.
In the other games on Monday:
TERRE HAUTE 7, CATALYST 0: Brayton Reed threw a two-hit shutout to lead Post 346.
Evan Newman had three hits and three RBI for Terre Haute, while Adams Craig added two hits.
TERRE HAUTE 6, EDEN PRAIRIE 4: Post 346 overcame two solo home runs by Eden Prairie's Luke Anderson for the win.
Garrett Loyd and Cole Whitlock had a pair of hits each for Post 346.
EDEN PRAIRIE 9, MISSOULA 2: Eden Prairie handed the mavericks their first loss of the tournament.
Joe Danielson had three hits and two RBI for Eden Prairie, while Luke Anderson and Nathan Miller had two hits and two RBI each.
CATALYST CARDINALS 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: Ari Fierer and Sam Low combined on a four-hitter for the Cardinals.
Emmett Ela hasd two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals.