After losing a pair of tough games on Sunday, the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team was looking to bounce back when it took on Spearfish Thursday night.
Led by a an explosive offense and a balanced pitching effort, the Hardhats did that and more as they took an early lead and cruised to a 16-1 victory over Spearfish Post 164 at Black Hills Power Stadium.
Post 22 scored the first run of the game in the second inning, before adding three more in the third to take a 4-0 advantage.
Spearfish scored a run in the bottom of the third, but the Hardhats began to pull away with six runs in the top of the fourth.
Post 22 added another run in the sixth and poured on six more in the seventh to put the game away.
Jace Caldwell led the way for the Hardhats with four hits and four RBIs, while Ryan Bachman and Jake Goble finished with one hit and two RBIs apiece.
Taylor Woods paced Post 164 with a hit and an RBI and Cameron Koch chipped in with a pair of hits.
Zach Whitesell struck out six batters and gave up just one hit in relief for True Synhorst, who got the win for the Hardhats.
Rapid City Post 22 (2-3) will travel to Montana Saturday to take on the Billings Royals and the Billings Scarlets in a doubleheader.
Spearfish 164 (1-2) will host a doubleheader with Rapid City Post 320 on Tuesday.
Scoopers earn two over Central
The Sturgis high school baseball team swept a doubleheader with Rapid City Central at McKeague Field on Thursday.
The Scoopers kicked off the day with an 11-1 victory, before a walk-off walk gave them a 5-4 win in the second matchup.
Despite falling behind by a run in the first game, Sturgis bounced back and scored eight runs in the top half of the eighth inning. It would add three more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Cedric Stabber led the Scoopers in the first win with three RBIs, while Ryan Garland finished with three hits and two RBIs.
While the first game wasn’t close, the second saw a couple of late lead changes.
Sturgis led 3-0 heading into the top of the sixth, before the Cobblers scored all four of their runs to take a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sturgis regained the lead for good on a pair of RBI walks.
Carl Nash, Manny Gallosa and John Fischer led the Scoopers with one RBI apiece.
For Central, Aaron Iverson and Jackson McGough finished with one hit and one RBI apiece.
Sturgis (11-6) will travel to Brookings for a doubleheader with the Bobcats on Saturday, while Rapid City Central (4-8) hosts Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.
Girls’ Golf
Hot Springs wins Black Hills Conference tourney
The Hot Springs girls’ golf team ran past the rest of the field at the Black Hills Conference Tournament in Belle Fourche on Thursday.
The Bison took the top spot with a 370, while Spearfish was second with 409. Belle Fourche was third with 414, St. Thomas More with 421 and Sturgis, which rounded out the top five with 472.
Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche earned medalist honors with 82, while Molly Schwartz of Douglas was right behind with an 83 and Aryona Watts finished in a close third with 84.
Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis and Emily Kandolin of STM tied for fourth with a 91 apiece. Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs and Katie Conzet of More took sixth with 93 apiece and Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs closed out the top eight with 95.
Most of the teams that competed Thursday will be back in action at the Custer Invitational Tuesday.
Boys’ Tennis
Christian cruises past Central
The Rapid City Christian boys' tennis team picked up a victory over Rapid City Central in a dual that was postponed Monday due to rain.
The Comets had little trouble from the outset as they earned a 7-2 victory over the Cobblers.
No other information was made available.
Rapid City Christian will take on Spearfish on Monday, while Rapid City Central heads to Sioux Falls for the East-West Invite starting today.