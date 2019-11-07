The last three times the Harding County Ranchers have qualified for the Class 9B state title game, the journey to the Dome came through Ab Penn Field in Buffalo.
The Ranchers, 9-1 and the No. 2 seed, are hoping the fourth time continues as a charm. They'll host sixth seed Herreid/Selby Area tonight at 5 p.m. in the 9B semifinal game, with the winner going to the finals at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
"Anytime we can play in November, it's great for our players and coaches, and the entire community," Harding County head coach Jay Wammen said. "Everyone here is excited to be hosting the game on Ab Penn Field, and we're hoping for a really good game Friday night."
Harding County is the No. 2 seed in 9B after a 7-1 regular season and two playoffs wins. The one loss was a 29-26 defeat to 9AA Wall in the season opener.
Since then, it's all wins for the Ranchers as they have outscored their opponents 493-102 in those nine games.
Wammen believes the Ranchers are playing as well as anybody at this point of the season.
"We've come a long way from the start of the year to where we are at now," he said. "We had a really young line the first game of the season. They have improved more than any line we've coached offensively and defensively to where they are at now. It's fun to witness what is going on there."
The Ranchers have as good of a quarterback/running back/wide receiver ttio as there is in the state with seniors, Camden Hett at quarterback, Sam Adams at running back and Zack Anders at receiver.
"We have three players at those skill positions who are all-state caliber, and they get a lot of recognition, but a lot of it is from those big guys up front," he said.
Adams has 1,304 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 325 yards and two scores.
"Sam Adams is a 215-pound running back/middle linebacker. He's coming off an ACL injury, so that first game (against Wall) he was kind of unsure of himself," Wammen said. "But throughout the course of the season, you've seen him just grow and trust his knee. He's back to 100 percent and he's a different animal out there."
Anders has 40 catches for 425 yards and 13 TDs.
"Zack Anders was an all-state performer last year, so if teams attack the box on us, it's fun to go deep with him. He doesn't drop any passes, and he always wins his one-on-one battles," Wammen said.
Hett is an outstanding leader at quarterback, Wammen said. He has complected 83-of-116 passes (.716) for 1,517 yards and 18 scores. He has also run for 930 yards, averaging 14.1 yards per carry, with three scores.
"He doesn't only hurt you throwing the ball, what he does running the ball this year is just phenomenal with almost 900 yards, averaging 14 yards a carry," he said.
The unsung heroes are on the line — both offensive and defensively. Center Callan Long, and his brother, Richard Long at right guard, and at left guard is Grey Gilbert. Three tight ends do some alternating, and they include Davis Tilus, Cayden Floyd and Garrett George.
Defensively, like most 9-man teams, the same players are out on the field. The Ranchers have given up just 131 points in 10 games and through the regular season had 35 takeaways.
"Throughout the course of the regular season, we've done a good job of getting turnovers. We've won the turnover battle," Wammen said. "The only game we lost the turnover battle was the season opener. The kids have been able to force a lot of turnovers and get key stops when we needed it.
Herreid/Sealby Area, 8-2, is a very similar team to Ranchers, Wammen said, with 3,200 yards on the ground and 37 TDs.
"They bring a really good offensive and defensive line. Throughout the course of the playoffs, they have wore teams down in the second half and kind of ran wild on their opponents," Wammen said. "Their quarterback (Wade Begeman) does a good job of running the option, and he can throw the ball well. A player that can throw and run it always causes nightmares for opposing coaches.
"Their running running back (Clayton Randall) is at a level that many don't match. He's over 1,400 yards and about 500 in the two playoffs games. He will be a handful for us."
Many of these Rancher seniors were in eighth grade and suited up for the team in 2015, the last time Harding County went to the state title game. Wammen typically has some of his eighth graders act as the team statistician. They are always in the game, regardless of if they actually play.
"They were on the sidelines with us and got to experience all that. Now hopefully it is their turn," he said.
Last season the Ranchers fell to Kadoka Area 12-8 in the first round. Wammen told the team then that they now have a mindset, and they were going to make a run for it this year.
"I'm just proud of how far they have come, not only from last year to this year, but from the start of this season to where we are at now," he said.
Tonight's winner will face the winner of No. 1 Colman-Egan and No. 4 Wolsey-Wessington Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the title game.
Also in action
In other West River teams competing for a chance to play in title games are Lemon/McIntosh in 9AA, Gregory in 9A and Winner in 11B.
Lemmon/McIntoshm the fifth seed, will face No. 1 seed Viborg-Hurley (5 p.m. MDT) in Viborg.
The Cowboys, 9-1, blasted Rapid City Christian 80-8 in the first round and ran past No. 4 Hamlin 46-30 in the quarterfinals. Their lone defeat this season was a 66-26 to Harding County Oct. 4.
Gregory, 9-1, beat up Lyman 47-12 in the first round and edged No. 5 Howard 28-22 last week in the quarters. The No. 4 Gorillas lone loss this was was to 9AA Bon Homme 23-7. They'll be at No. 1 Britton-Hecla.
Winner, No. 2 in 11B for much of the season, is 10-0 with a 60-7 win over Lead-Deadwood and a 36-13 victory over St. Thomas More last week. They'll host No. 3 Webster Area.