The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team closed the weekend with an impressive 80-66 win over CSU-Pueblo Saturday in , Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Hardrockers again jumped out to a fast start and never looked back, leading 39-26 at halftime.
Mines shot 58.3 percent from the field Saturday, connecting on 28-of-48 attempts, including 10-of-19 from 3-point range.
The 'Rockers were paced by senior Jake Anastasi, who led all scorers with a career-high 18 points.
Mines women fall short at Pueblo
A fourth-quarter rally fell short for the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team Saturday night in Pueblo, Colorado, during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup against CSU-Pueblo, as the Thunderwolves were able to hold on for a 58-50 win.
Pueblo led 14-12 at the end of the first period and 35-24 at halftime. The Thunder Wolves led by as much as 17 in the second half before Mines battled back to make it a 10-point game going into the fourth.
Individually for the 'Rockers, Taylor Molstad had a big night with a season-high 27 points. She added three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.
Anna Haugen grabbed 13 rebounds Saturday and added four points, and one assist.
BHSU men slip past NM Highlands
Makaleb McInnis hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to give the Black Hills State University men's basketball team a win over New Mexico Highlands University, 66-65, on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
The victory was the sixth straight for the Yellow Jackets, and put them in sole possession of third place in conference standings.
Stefan Desnica led the way for the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 12-5 RMAC) with a double-double, tallying 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Oliver had 15, while Fraser Malcolm added 14 points.
Yellow Jacket women thump Highlands
Morgan Ham had a double-double, as the Black Hills State University women's basketball team took down New Mexico Highlands University, 85-52 Saturday in Las Vegas, New Mexico..
Ham led the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 9-8 RMAC) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssia Martinez chipped in 13 points, six boards, six assists, and two steals. Ashlee Beacom had 12, and Julia Seamans added 11 points. The team combined for 24 assists in the game.
Jordyn Lewis and Allyah George both had 14 games to pace the Cowgirls, while DeAvion Allen added 12 points.
Daum lifts South Dakota State over North Dakota 80-55
Mike Daum had 29 points and 20 rebounds as South Dakota State won its ninth consecutive game, routing North Dakota 80-55 on Saturday in Brookings.
Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State (20-6, 10-1 Summit League). David Jenkins added 14 points. Skyler Flatten had 11 points for the home team.
North Dakota scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Cortez Seales had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (9-16, 3-9). Filip Rebraca added 12 points. Marlon Stewart had 10 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks for the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 78-74 on Jan. 16. South Dakota State takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Thursday. North Dakota plays Oral Roberts at home next Saturday.
USD women beat Oral Roberts
South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy buried the 3-pointer to kick off a fourth-quarter run as the Coyotes closed out a thrilling 75-64 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
South Dakota (22-3, 10-1 Summit League) used a 17-2 run, not allowing a Golden Eagle field goal, in the final 3:31 of the fourth quarter. The Coyotes turned a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to an 11-point win.
Duffy scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth period alone as the Coyotes made the final run. She also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out four assists and swiped a pair of steals.
Early run lifts SDSU women past North Dakota
The South Dakota State women's basketball team used a 17-2 run to open the game and record an 81-58 win over North Dakota in Summit League action Saturday afternoon in front of 2,734 fans at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits, who are now 18-6 overall and 10-1 in The Summit League, have now won eight consecutive games, the fifth-most since moving to Division I.
Madison Guebert scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Jackrabbits, who had four players scored in double figures. Tagyn Larson added 16 points and a career-high six assists while both Macy Miller and Tylee Irwin scored 11 points. Paiton Burckhard, in her second start of the season, led the Jacks with eight rebounds
North Dakota, 10-15 and 5-7, was led by Lexi Klabo's 15 points and eight rebounds.