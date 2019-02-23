The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team was able to play the spoiler role Saturday night, handing Colorado School of Mines its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference loss of the season, 67-58, snapping the Orediggers 22-game win streak.
And the Hardrockers did it a little short-handed, with leading scorer Mitchell Sueker on the bench in street clothes with an injury.
"Obviously it was a little bit different not having Mitch out there," Mines coach Eric Glenn said. "I think we just had a little bit of jitters to find things through, but I thought defensively we were doing some real good things."
Without Sueker, the team's leading scorer at 14.0 points per game, the Hardrockers started slow, trailing 12-4 early, but found some fire behind junior Logan Elers and strong outside shooting to take the momentum into the locker room at halftime, 35-25.
South Dakota Mines led by as much as 18 in the second half before the Orediggers, 20-1, 23-4, chipped away in the final five minutes and were able to cut the lead to eight. But that was as close as they would get with senior Jacob Anastasi and sophomore Troy Brady both hitting a pair of free throws in the final minute and a half.
"We just started playing like I knew we could play, and I was really proud of the effort," Glenn said. "Obviously there is an extra focus when you lose a guy of (Sueker) of that caliber, but I think for our guys it shows that we're not about one guy, and we're a team."
The Hardrockers, 9-12, 12-17, were hoping to sneak into the RMAC playoffs with a recent run, but dropped three straight, including a 74-73 heartbreaking loss to Colorado Colorado Springs Friday night on a last-second 3-pointer.
Despite the slow start, it was a different outcome for the Hardrockers Saturday against the regular-season RMAC champions.
"Coming off three straight halves where we just didn't shoot the ball well, to come back this weekend and prove that it wasn't a fluke with what we had done before, we're a good shooting basketball team and it was good that the guys stepped up," Glenn said.
"It was a letdown last weekend and that was unfortunate. That Chadron State game was huge. Sometimes the basketball doesn't go in the hole. At Metro they shot well and we didn't. Monday we saw that on film and we felt like we were okay. We just had to get back our confidence and get going."
Elers led the Hardrockers with 20 points, followed by Brady with 15 points, Anastasi with 11 and Damani Hayes with 10.
Anastasi, one of just two Hardrocker seniors, but the only one playing at this time as Winzel Sterling is out injured, said their effort Saturday night started during walk around in the morning.
"We lost a tough one Friday night, but we came in with a good mentality. Coach (Glenn) said to flip that switch to the next day. He said we got this and to trust ourselves," Anastasi said. "Even up to the pregame speech in the locker room, he said go out and play and have fun, and that's what we did, and we got the W."
Anastasi has come on late in his final season after coming to Mines from the junior college ranks in Arizona. He moved into the starting lineup after an injury to junior starter Allec Williams three weeks ago.
"Good basketball teams have a bunch of role players. I feel as a team we have done a good job of accepting those roles," he said. "I was prepared for this situation. I was able to step in easily and good things have happened.
"I've had a good year and I have learned about myself. I came in with the same backup role. We work hard in practice and this has been a good atmosphere to be in. Getting that engineering degree is just the cherry on top."
Ben Sonnefield led Colorado Mines with 19 points, followed by Mason Baker with 12 and Michel Glen with 11.
The 'Rockers look to finish strong Friday night at Black Hills State.
"We're going to enjoy this win and Sunday we'll watch film on Black Hills. That's what we're going to focus on," Glenn said.