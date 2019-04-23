The South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team posted a third-round team score of 314 on Tuesday for a three-day total of 923 strokes and finished 10th during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships at Ocotillo Golf Resort in Chandler, Arizona.
The Hardrockers registered a 310 on Sunday, followed by a 299 on Monday. Colorado School of Mines edged out Dixie State University by one stroke to repeat as RMAC Champions. The Orediggers carded 826 strokes to the Trailblazers 827. Colorado Mesa was a distant third place with 846 and UCCS posted an 849 for fourth place.
Dixie State's Nicklaus Britt earned the individual RMAC title after posting a three-round score of 200. He carded two five-under 66's sandwiched by a 68 on Day 2 to earn top honors. Teammate Spencer Wallace was two strokes back in second place with a 202 while Nic Beno (203) and George Markham (205) of Colorado School of Mines finished third and fourth respectively.
Hardrocker Bryce Howard brought in the lowest 54-hole score for SD Mines with a 225 (78-74-73) while Jake Francis tied for 43rd place with a 228 (77-68-83). Steven Bendt carded a 236 for 48th place (78-81-77), Lane Jensen took 49th after posting a 237 (77-76-84) with a 237 and Roger Nakagawa was 50th with a 248 (83-84-81).
The Hardrocker women posted a third-round team score of 342 on Tuesday and tallied a total of 1,082 strokes to finish 12th.
The Lady Hardrockers posted scores of 370 on both Sunday and Monday before shaving 28 strokes off their team total Tuesday to close out the season on the upswing.
CSU-Pueblo won the women's team title with a total of 895 strokes while Dixie State took second with 913, Colorado Christian was third with 914 and Colorado Mesa finished fourth with 920 strokes.
CSUP's Orakorn Thirayatorn led wire-to-wire, taking the individual medalist honors with a 217 after three rounds. Faith Kilgore of CCU was second with a 220 and Ashlyn Kirschner of Colorado Mesa finished third with a 221.
Nicole Schader led the way for the Hardrockers with an 82 (89-89-82) and finished in a tie for 50th. Abby Magee finished in 53rd place with a 269 (91-93-85), Larissa Pawlowski took a share of 54th with a 274 (95-94-85), McKinley Harm tied for 58th with a 282 (95-97-90), and Alexandra Rauert rounded out the tourney with a 286 (95-94-97).
Black Hills State University women placed 13th with a 1,131. As a team, BHSU improved on its round score for the second consecutive day, carding a 364 on Tuesday's final round.
Adrianna Weeldreyer led the way for the Yellow Jackets, shooting a three-day total of 43-over 259 (88-83-88). She finished 49th. Hayley Franke shot a tournament low 81 on Tuesday to place 52nd at 48-over 264 (96-87-81). Taryn Mayer was 62nd, carding 76-over 292 (105-96-91), while Gracie Johnson finished 64th shooting 100-over (102-110-104-316).