Hardrocker soccer drops 1-0 decision to Cougars

The South Dakota Mines soccer team lost a heart-breaker 1-0 to the Cougars of Colorado Christian University in Lakewood Sunday afternoon.

In the first half, neither team was able to find the goal and the score was 0-0 going into halftime.

The Cougars found the back of the net on a cross-field pass from Eli Donaho to Ben Hess who headed the ball past goalie Tyler Ring. The score would remain 1-0.

On the day, the Hardrockers had two shots on goal while the Cougars had 12. Ring had a solid game with 11 saves.

The Hardrockers are now 1-11-1 on the year and 0-6 in RMAC competition.

Looking ahead

South Dakota Mines will take on Colorado Mesa and Westminster College next weekend on the road.

