Hardrocker soccer falls in decided in the closing moments

The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team played well throughout the contest in Denver against MSU Denver, but it was not enough as a late goal went in favor of MSU Denver to send the Hardrockers home with another loss.

The first half went scoreless for much of it until the Hardrockers broke through with George Martinez’s 6th goal of the season, assisted by Philip Leano. Moments later, the Roadrunners answered with a goal to send the two teams into the locker room tied at 1.

In the second half, it was a similar story with no scoring, until a foul was called on Elias Burgfeld in the box, giving a penalty kick opportunity to MSU Denver. Aidan Bates scored on the penalty kick to give MSU Denver a 2-1 lead in the 85th minute. The Hardrockers were not able to answer in the closing minutes, falling, 2-1.

Looking Ahead

The Hardrockers are at home for a pair of contests next week, taking on CSU-Pueblo on Thursday for a 5:00 game, followed by the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

