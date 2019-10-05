GOLDEN, Colo. -- The South Dakota School of Mines picked up one of its biggest wins in volleyball history, knocking off No. 23 Colorado School of Mines in a thrilling five sets.
The Hardrockers, 3-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 7-8 overall, also had to do it in comeback fashion, losing the first two sets 25-18 and 25-14, before bouncing back to win the next three, 27-25, 25-20 and 17-15.
Dana Thomson and Hannah Stevenson led the Hardrocker hitting attack with 13 kills each, while Jacey Koethe added eight kills. Thomson asnd Koethe also both had five blocks. As a team, the 'Rockers had two solo blocks and 16 assisted blocks.
Shyann Bastian set up the Hardrocker offense with 42 assists from her setter position, while Anna Thomas had a big game defensively with 25 digs.
The loss dropped Colorado Mines to 5-2 in the RMAC and 12-3 overall. Lindsay Jin led the way for the Oredigegrs with 17 kills, while Amanda Donais and Abby Tiesman both ahd 15 kills.
The Hardrockers will look to take this momentum into the first of two annual rivalry matches against Black Hills State University. Tuesday SD Mines will face BHSU in Spearfish at 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
BHSU volleyball stops Colorado Springs in 4
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Black Hills State University volleyball team used a big third set rally to take down the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 3-1, on Saturday evening. The Mountain Lions (6-9, 4-3 RMAC) took the first set, 25-21, before the Yellow Jackets (6-8, 4-2 RMAC) won set two (25-23, 27-25, and 27-25).
"We had great emotional control tonight, making a huge comeback in the third set. We were dedicated to our game strategy throughout the entire match," said head coach Kristin Carmichael. "This was another huge road win in a very evenly matched conference."
Laurel Lech had her 10th double-double of the season, recording 22 assists and 10 kills. She hit .474 in the match, also adding three block assists. Madee Hoopman (14) and Sierra Ward (13) also got to double-digit kills, while Haedyn Rhoades had 16 digs. Tess Thomas had 24 assists and seven digs.
The Yellow Jackets will now return home to host South Dakota School of Mines in a midweek rivalry game Tuesday at 7 p.m.