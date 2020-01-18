Hardrocker women run past UCCS

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team bounced back from a Friday night overtime loss and handed the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs a 74-58 loss during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup at Saturday night at the King Center.
Both teams traded leads in the first half with UCCS controlling the game for nearly 13 minutes. Mines finished the final five minutes of the first half outscoring UCCS 15-3 to take a 38-30 halftime advantage.
The Hardrockers (6-9, 4-7 RMAC) edged the Mountain Lions in the second half, outscoring UCCS 36-28.
Mines was led by Ryan Weiss' 21 points and five rebounds.
Cooper Courtney had a big game with a season high 17 points, three rebounds and one assist. Melissa Johnstone contributed with 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sami Steffeck tacked on nine points.
South Dakota Mines will play at Colorado State-Pueblo next Friday, followed a matchup with Metro State on Saturday.
Colorado Mines runs past BHSU
The Black Hills State women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon as Colorado Mines earned a 64-53 victory over the Yellow Jackets at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
The Orediggers opened the game with a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually carried a 38-28 advantage into the half.
Mines outscored BHSU 16-9 in the third and the Yellow Jackets were unable to bounce back in the fourth.
Racquel Wientjes and Ashley Davis led the way for Black Hills State with 13 points apiece.
Liz Holter and Denali Pinto paced the Orediggers with 19 points each.
The Yellow Jackets (10-6 overall, 7-4 RMAC) will play at New Mexico Highlands on Friday.
Men’s Basketball
Yellow Jackets hold off Colorado Mines
The Black Hills State men’s basketball team continued to roll Saturday night as it won its ninth consecutive game with a 65-61 victory over Colorado Mines at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
Black Hills State carried a 35-31 advantage into the half, before playing to a 30-30 tie in the second half to pick up the tough win.
Stefan Desnica led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, Joel Scott and Sava Dukic added 13 points apiece and Tyler Oliver finished with 12.
Ben Boone of Mines led all scorers with 17 points.
Black Hills State (12-5 overall, 9-2 RMAC) will play at New Mexico Highlands on Friday and Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday.
Hardrocker men rout Colorado Springs
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team exacted a little revenge Saturday night on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday night as the Hardrockers mauled the Mountain Lions, 71-49, during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup at the King Center.
Last year, UCCS swept the 'Rockers in both conference games by a total of two points. The first installment this season went a little different with Mines jumping out to an early advantage and never looked back.
The 'Rockers outscored the visitors, 42-20, in the first half, which allowed them to maintain over the final 20 minutes.
Allec Williams had an outstanding weekend. After hanging 26 points Friday night against Colorado School of Mines, the senior guard scored 22 points in Saturday's outing to lead all scorers. He added four rebounds, two assists, three steal and a blocked shot in the winning effort.
Logan Elers tacked on 11 points for the home team to go along with his six rebounds and two assists. Mitchell Sueker contributed with nine points and Troy Brady and Wilfred Dickson both added eight points each.
The Hardrockers (9-8 overall, 6-5 RMAC) will play Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday.