Hardrocker women run past UCCS

Black Hills State (12-5 overall, 9-2 RMAC) will play at New Mexico Highlands on Friday and Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday.

Hardrocker men rout Colorado Springs

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team exacted a little revenge Saturday night on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday night as the Hardrockers mauled the Mountain Lions, 71-49, during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup at the King Center.

Last year, UCCS swept the 'Rockers in both conference games by a total of two points. The first installment this season went a little different with Mines jumping out to an early advantage and never looked back.

The 'Rockers outscored the visitors, 42-20, in the first half, which allowed them to maintain over the final 20 minutes.

Allec Williams had an outstanding weekend. After hanging 26 points Friday night against Colorado School of Mines, the senior guard scored 22 points in Saturday's outing to lead all scorers. He added four rebounds, two assists, three steal and a blocked shot in the winning effort.