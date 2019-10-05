South Dakota Mines got one of its best defensive efforts of the year, but the Hardrockers still weren’t able to overcome the physical play from No. 19 Colorado State-Pueblo as the ThunderWolves eked out a 21-13 win Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.
Saturday’s outcome was a combined of almost and what-could-have been for the Hardrockers against a nationally ranked, veteran CSU-Pueblo ballclub.
“Their offense was able to get on track a little bit that third quarter and on, and ours didn’t,” Mines head coach Zach Tinker said. “And that looked like the outcome of the game.
“(CSU-Pueblo) played with better energy the second half, they played a little more downhill and a little faster the second half.”
CSU-Pueblo entered the game averaging 390 yards of total offense, but the ThunderWolves struggled to get on track for the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s RMAC face-off.
If not for a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by ThunderWolves’ cornerback Marcus Lawrence, CSU-Pueblo would’ve found itself shut out by Mines. The Hardrockers limited the ThunderWolves to only 22 yards of offense and gave CSU-Pueblo no trips inside the red zone during the first half.
Mines stunted with success along the defensive front during the first quarter, often bring a safety up in run support. Besides being stingy against the run, the Hardrockers didn’t give up any big plays through the air.
“We were just treading water the first half and sometimes going backwards on offense,” CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen said. “We were close to making big plays, but we weren’t able to make those plays.”
The Hardrockers gave the ThunderWolves a jolt early in the second half when Mines defensive back Steven Nolasco picked off CSU-Pueblo quarterback Gunnar Lamphere and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Tinker pointed to his team’s pass rush — a strength all season long — as the key to the play. Lamphere was forced out of the pocket and to his right. He tried to squeeze the ball into a receiver along the right sideline, but there was Nolasco for the pick-six.
“That was huge,” Tinker said. “We got there, forced the throw and made a huge play.”
Suddenly, CSU-Pueblo’s 7-6 halftime lead turned into a 13-7 Mines advantage. The Hardrockers had an edge on the scoreboard, but the interception seemed to wake the ThunderWolves’ offense from a slumber.
“That opened out eyes a little bit,” Lamphere said of Mines’ lone TD of the day. “It energized us and we responded pretty well.”
CSU-Pueblo began to run off the edges, usually by handing the ball to running back D.J. Penick, who had the speed to get around the corner and the strength to make tough yards between the tackles.
“We ended up playing with a sense of urgency,” Wristen said. “We went from, ‘I’m going to block you to I’m going to BLOCK you.’ Then we were able to free up our backs.”
Penick, who carried 21 times for 112 yards, put the ThunderWolves back into the lead at 14-13 when he worked his way around right end and scored a touchdown from two yards out at the 8:01 mark of the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Penick had runs of 17, nine and 25 yards ahead of Lamphere scrambling to paydirt from nine yards out to give CSU-Pueblo some breathing room on the scoreboard at 21-13.
From there, the ThunderWolves relied on their defense to keep the Hardrockers in check. Mines drove to the CSU-Pueblo 35 on its ensuing possession after Lamphere’s TD but turned the ball over on downs when Ahmad Lewis was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1.
The Hardrockers never crossed midfield on their next three possessions. Mines saw its last hope for a game-tying score go out when quarterback Toby Smith, who’d been sacked nine times by then, was forced out of the pocket and throw an interception as he scrambled toward the right sideline.
“We had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of,” Tinker said. “It’s one of those things where if we can make one or two more plays on one series and one or two more the following series, it might be a different game. We just couldn’t quite do enough good things to win.”
Lewis finished with 106 rushing yards from 33 carries to account for much of the Hardrockers’ 171 yards of total offense. Smith closed the day 12 of 28 throwing for 101 yards, but the sophomore quarterback was sacked nine times for minus-52 yards.
Running back Austin Micci carried 16 times for 83 yards for CSU-Pueblo, which finished with 260 rushing yards, 102 more than its season average. Lamphere was limited to 57 passing yards after completing just 9-of-20 attempts.
Mines (1-4, 0-4 RMAC) travels to Spearfish to play rival Black Hills State (1-4, 1-4 RMAC) in the battle for the Homestake Trophy next Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.