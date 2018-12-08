South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball broke a seen-game losing skid and held off Westminster 55-52 Saturday at the King Center.
The Hardrockers were led in scoring by Mitchell Sueker who had 17 points while Jai Jai Ely had 14 for Westminster, which also got 10 from Jacob McCord.
Mines ended the game 19-of-47 from the field, good for 40.4 percent and Westminster was 19-of-46 for 41.3 percent.
The teams were tied at 32 at halftime and Mines got the better of Westminster in the second half, outscoring it 23-20.
McCord also had 12 rebounds for the Griffins and ended with a 32-27 rebounding edge despite the loss.
The Hardrockers improved to 3-7 and it won its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game of the season.
Mines hits the road next weekend where it will face Fort Lewis College on the road Saturday.
Westminster women top Mines
A late rally fell short for the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team as Westminster topped the Hardrockers 66-61.
Hunter Krebs led all scorers with 19 points for the Griffins. Sicliee Williams had 13 points as well for Westminster. Olivia Elliss had eight rebounds.
Sami Steffeck had 16 points for Mines and Taylor Molstad kicked in 15. Anna Haugen and Marissa Hirchert had eight rebounds each.
Westminster shot 24-of-51 for 47.1 percent while the Hardrockers shot 23-of-58 for 39.7 percent.
In the first quarter the Griffins jumped out to a 21-12 lead and led 38-23 at halftime. In the third quarter Mines started to make a comeback, but still trailed 48-39. In the fourth quarter the Hardrockers outscored Westminster 22-18, but it wasn't enough to catch the Griffins.
In the second half Mines outscored Westminster 38-28.
The Hardrockers are now 2-4 and 0-3 in the RMAC. Saturday they travel to Colorado to take on Fort Lewis College at 5:30 p.m.
Yellow Jacket women avenge Friday night loss with Saturday win
After Friday night's loss, Black Hills State women's basketball team defeated Dixie State, 89-70, in their first matchup on the court. The Yellow Jackets move to a 6-1 overall record (2-1 RMAC).
Julia Seamans led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points after making seven threes, just one away from tying her own record. Adding to the Jackets victory, with their own career highs were Alyssia Martinez with 17, Raquel Wientjes with 16, and Ashlee Beacom with 10. Morgan Ham led BHSU pulling down 11 boards.
The Yellow Jackets led 43-37 at halftime and started to take over in the third quarter.
A 3-pointer by Racquel Wientjes helped BHSU pull away, leading by five. Julia Seamans added to the party another three for BHSU, giving the Yellow Jackets their largest lead of the game with 17 points.
Lisa VanCampen led the Trailblazers with 20 points, and with five rebounds along with London Pavlica and Mariah Martin.
BHSU will next head on the road for a four-game stretch. The Yellow Jackets will travel to take on Adams State on December 15. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Yellow Jackets use balanced scoring to top Dixie State
Five players scored in double figures, as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team ran past Dixie State, 91-70 Saturday.
Makaleb McInnis led the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 3-0 RMAC) with 20 points, hitting three treys and going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe. Fraser Malcolm and Connor O'Hearn each recorded 16 points, both hitting four 3-pointers, while Tyler Oliver had 13, and Stefan Desnica added 12 points. O'Hearn has now made four shots from beyond the arc, which is his career-high, in two consecutive games.
For the second night in a row, BHSU jumped out a big lead early. The Yellow Jackets went up, 11-2, just over two minutes into the game, forcing the Trailblazers (3-3, 1-2 RMAC) into an early timeout. Nine of those points came from McInnis shots from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets would not let up, leading by 22, 36-14, with 9:29 to play in the half.
BHSU shot 50.0 percent from the field (26-for-52), while DSU was 43.3 percent from the floor (26-for-60). The Yellow Jackets were 15-for-34 (44.1 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Trailblazers were 4-for-16 (25.0 percent) on 3-pointers. BHSU was 24-for-31 (77.4 percent) from the charity stripe, and Dixie State was 14-for-16 (87.5) from the free throw line. BHSU was outrebounded by DSU, 36-29.
Julien Ducree led the Trailblazers with 16 points, while Matt Conway had 11, and Dub Price added 10.
The Yellow Jackets will next head on the road for the final two games of 2018. BHSU will play at Adams State on December 15. Saturday's game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.