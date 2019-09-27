The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team hosted the New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference showdown Friday night.
The Hardrockers won the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.
It was the first time in history that the Hardrockers were able to sweep the Cowgirls.
The Hardrockers put on quite an offensive showing as they posted 44 kills on 117 attempts, good for a .248 hitting percentage.
Shyann Bastian paced the Hardrocker offense with a match high 34 assists.
The Hardrocker offense was led by their two dominant outside hitters, Caryn Hazard and Dana Thomson.
Hazard tallied a career high 21 kills on 47 attempts and a.362 hitting percentage. Thomson chipped in 13 kills and 10 digs.
South Dakota Mines (6-6) will be back in action today when they host the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves at 1 p.m.
Jackets down Pueblo in four sets
Laurel Lech recorded a triple-double as the Black Hills State University volleyball team took down Colorado State University-Pueblo 3-1 Friday evening.
The Thunderwolves (3-8, 1-2 RMAC) took the first set, 25-14, before the Yellow Jackets (4-7, 2-1 RMAC) won the next three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-15) to earn the victory in the first home game of the season for BHSU.
"It was great to finally be home after three long weekends away. After our first set jitters, we settled in and put together a complete match," said head coach Kristin Carmichael. "I thought our hitters played aggressively, but were also very smart, and we were very scrappy defensively. I want to give a huge shout out to the awesome crowd who we hope to see at every home match."
Lech recorded 31 assists, 10 kills and 10 digs. It was the senior's first career triple-double.
Cerrone had 20 kills in the match, hitting .351, while Madee Hoopman hit .225 on the way to 16 kills.
Rhoades tallied 30 digs and Tess Thomas has 23 assists and 11 digs.
The team hit .300 in the third set and .318 in the fourth set, also recording a 80.0 sideout percentage in both sets.
You have free articles remaining.
Black Hills State (4-7) closes out the weekend when it takes on New Mexico Highlands today at 5:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Westminster shuts out Yellow Jackets
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team fell, 3-0, to Westminster College Friday evening.
In the 23rd minute, Westminster got on the scoreboard when Emily Pascua found the back of the net on a rocket from the top of the box.
Almost immediately, the Yellow Jackets pressed WC goalkeeper Hilary Weixler into action when Katie Nielson put a shot on goal forcing a save. However, in the 41st minute, the Griffins doubled their lead on an Aimee Kurfurst goal.
In the second half, Westminster outshot the Yellow Jackets, 20-1, but it looked like the defense would hold until the 89th minute when Hannah Taie increased the lead to 3-0 for the home team.
Black Hills State (1-5-1) will be in action at Dixie State University on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer
Pueblo rolls past Hardrockers
The South Dakota School of Mines men’s soccer team fell behind early and couldn’t make up any ground en route to a 6-1 loss to Colorado State – Pueblo Friday afternoon in Rapid City.
The Thunderwolves had little trouble from outset as it scored three goals in the first 14 minutes. The first came on a Cameron Campbell shot in the 10th minute, followed by a Vinzent Zingel goal in the in the 13th minute.
After Pueblo scored again in the first half to make it 3-0, Zingel found the net for his second goal in the 47th minute.
Brennan Lamoreaux scored Mines’ lone goal in the 59th minute.
South Dakota Mines (1-5) hosts Adams State University Sunday.