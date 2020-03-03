Hardrockers hold off BHSU for RMAC tourney win

“We played well Friday. We just didn’t finish,” Sueker said. “So, we were trying to play a good 40 minutes together. We didn’t want to give up too many shots around the paint, and that’s what we did.”

Williams had 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first 5-1/2 minutes of the game. He went hard to the basket to score eight of his points, but he also mixed in a 3-pointer to keep Black Hills defenders honest.

“We were able to build an early lead and that was huge,” Glenn said. “We knew they were going to make some runs; they’re the conference champs playing on their home floor.”

The Yellow Jackets tried to help off their man to slow Williams. Problem being, Wilfred Dickson came off the bench to can a big 3-pointer, Damani Hayes hit a jumper and Logan Elers banked in a short jumper.

When Sueker knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing, the Hardrockers led 25-14 just 11 minutes into the game.

“Allec finished over our guys at the rim better than we thought he was capable of. He was really special early,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. “We were helping off other guys a lot. They adjusted with their personnel stepping up.”