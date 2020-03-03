Hardrockers hold off BHSU for RMAC tourney win

South Dakota Mines make the most of its third chance against Black Hills State.
The Hardrockers played an even-keel game from start to finish in knocking the second-seeded Yellow Jackets out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball playoffs with an 80-71 win Tuesday.
Playing before a packed house at the Young Center in Spearfish, Mines avenged a 59-58 loss the Black Hills State last Friday on Mines’ home court and a loss to begin league play. It was the Hardrockers’ turn to play spoiler Tuesday, and it came in Mines’ first time making the RMAC playoffs.
“We weren’t content with just making it to the playoffs,” said Hardrocker sophomore Mitchell Sueker, who scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime. “We want to make a run. We don’t want to be done playing.”
Mines head coach Eric Glenn said Tuesday night's win was a testament to how his team had played for the last month-plus.
“We’ve got a resilient group,” Glenn said. “We’ve had many times where we didn’t play well on a Friday night and we bounced back with a big win the next game. It just really came together for us tonight. We were prepared. We were ready to go.”
Mines started the game in similar fashion to last Friday’s regular season rematch — with senior point guard Allec Williams leading the offense and the ‘Rockers frustrating BHSU by playing stingy defense. The difference Tuesday was Mines never let the Yellow Jackets make that emotional run that swings games in their favor.
“We played well Friday. We just didn’t finish,” Sueker said. “So, we were trying to play a good 40 minutes together. We didn’t want to give up too many shots around the paint, and that’s what we did.”
Williams had 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first 5-1/2 minutes of the game. He went hard to the basket to score eight of his points, but he also mixed in a 3-pointer to keep Black Hills defenders honest.
“We were able to build an early lead and that was huge,” Glenn said. “We knew they were going to make some runs; they’re the conference champs playing on their home floor.”
The Yellow Jackets tried to help off their man to slow Williams. Problem being, Wilfred Dickson came off the bench to can a big 3-pointer, Damani Hayes hit a jumper and Logan Elers banked in a short jumper.
When Sueker knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing, the Hardrockers led 25-14 just 11 minutes into the game.
“Allec finished over our guys at the rim better than we thought he was capable of. He was really special early,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. “We were helping off other guys a lot. They adjusted with their personnel stepping up.”
Dickson scored off a backdoor cut to up Mines’ lead to 32-18, but guards Snjolfur Steffansson and Sava Dukic made three 3-pointers and Dukic turned a steal into a layup just ahead of the halftime buzzer to pull Black Hills within 36-31 at the break.
Mines ran its lead back to double digits early in the second half, with Sueker contributing a traditional three-point play and Williams hitting near the basket again.
Black Hills State found itself shorthanded early in the second half when its sparkplug at point guard, Tyler Oliver, was forced the the bench with a knee injury that’s bothered him in recent weeks. Gone was his scoring ability, but also his playmaking and ability to defend.
“Anytime you lose one of your best players, it’s difficult,” Thompson said. “He just wasn’t moving like he’s capable of.”
Yellow Jackets Trey Whitley and freshman Joel Scott, BH’s hero from Friday’s comeback win, began to step up their game through the heart of the second half. The two combined for 10 points in a 10-2 run that pulled Black Hills within 45-43 with 13 minutes to play.
The Hardrockers began to double team Scott near the basket with the idea that the Yellow Jackets would struggle with their outside shooting. The plan worked. Scott, who finished with 17 points, didn’t score near the basket until he had a dunk with 37.5 seconds left in the game.
“We always key on protecting the heart,” Sueker said of Mines’ defensive efforts near the basket. “We can live with a couple 3’s in there, so that’s what we did.”
Black Hills fouled late, but Mines hit its free throws down the stretch to keep the Yellow Jackets at bay.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Glenn said. “You just have to minimize and contain those. The thing we had to do was not let those affect our focus, not panic and keep our composure. I thought that was the big thing the whole game; we just kept our poise.”
With the win, Mines is off to the RMAC’s Final Four tournament in St. George, Utah. The Hardrockers will take on Colorado Mines Friday at 5 p.m.
Black Hills State, on the other hand, has to wait and see if it gets a berth in the Southcentral Region tournament.
“We’re hoping that teams in the top eight in our region win and there’s no underdog surprises,” Thompson said. “I have some hope.”