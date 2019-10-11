As an assistant first at Black Hills State College, and now in his eighth year as head coach, John Reiners has been a part of the rivalry game 11 times between his Yellow Jackets and Hardrockers from South Dakota School of Mines.
It's never mattered what each team's record was, good or bad, and it will be no different when the two teams meet for the 134th time tonight (6 p.m.) at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
It's a rivalry with two nicknames — The Battle of the Homestake Trophy or the Black Hills Brawl.
Both Mines and BHSU are 1-4 on the season, the Jackets are 1-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and the Hardrockers are 0-4 in league action.
Both teams are are definitely wanting a win, Reiners said, with a win kick-starting a season.
"Then you look at all of the hoopla, the Homestake Trophy, 134th meeting, it means a lot," Reiners said. "I've showed all of our guys the pictures of the group of seniors every year around that trophy when they won it, and what it means to them. Obviously they (Mines) have it now, it's in their possession, and it is something we want. You play that card because it is a big deal.
"I get asked it and I guarantee you Coach (Zach) Tinker gets asked it. It doesn't matter what your season looks like, the first thing the alums ask you is, 'When do you play Tech (or BHSU), or what does it look like?'"
Tinker, in his fourth season as Mines head coach and eighth season overall at the school, said the nature of it all is it is a rivalry game, so both teams are going to be pretty "tuned up" and ready to go.
It's their job as coaches and older players to let the younger players know what is at stake.
"You have to do some education for your guys," Tinker said. "You use your veterans to give them some information, then we sort of set the scene for them the best that you can ... talk through those deals because until you have been through it, it is all relearning innuendo. But once you are doing it, it gets real."
Both teams are coming off of losses — BHSU 52-22 at Dixie State and Mines, 21-13 to a good Colorado state-Pueblo team.
Two weeks ago the Jackets picked up their first win, a surprising 13-7 home victory over Fort Lewis.
Reiners said that when you look at three of their losses, you can look at one quarter where they let the game get away — against Chadron State (29 in the fourth in 48-31 loss), one quarter against Adams (28 points in first quarter in 45-31 loss) and one quarter against Dixie State (28 in the second quarter).
"Other than that in those games, in those three quarters, we have played some good football," he said. "That is the frustrating thing for our team. I tell them that we can play at a very high level, you just have to be consistent."
To play consistently, Reiners said the Jackets have to eliminate the big plays on defense, and have a few more bigger plays on offense.
"We've done a good job of making a team drive the length of the field and holding them to a field goal, or making them punt. But we give up that one explosive play where it is either a touchdown or long play. We have to make sure the communication in all of the things we're doing are on track.
On offense, Reiners said they have to create more explosive plays.
"We're moving the ball between the 20 and 20, but sometimes we're coming up without points," he said. 'We have to put points on the board.
It's been an up and down start for redshirt freshman Chance Eben, who came off the bench and played well in the win over Fort Lewis, but struggled in his first start against Dixie State. Eben is 25-of-42 passing for 318 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
"In the first game he came in off the bench and did everything that we asked," Reiners said. "The next game the thing we were preaching to him was having that internal clock, getting off faster, getting the ball out of his hand quicker. I think he had some opportunities against Dixie, not only to get rid of the ball but complete some balls. It was his first start as a redshirt freshman, a lot of nerves. He's had a good week of practice, so we're excited to see what he does to lead our team.'
The Hardrockers have played well at times against good teams, despite being winless in league play, losing to Colorado Mesa 37-33 and by eight points last week to Pueblo.
A kick-start to the season is in order as well for Mines.
"Both teams are hungry to find some good results," Tinker said. "We've each had a couple where we felt like we were in good position, but we didn't finish. I think that will be part of the theme on Saturday, for sure.
"It's also been a long time since we've won a RMAC game on the road. There's a lot of factors in play, and we've got 60 minutes to figure it out on Saturday."
A win would also be good for the young Hardrocker team's confidence. Tinker said you can't tell players that you need to be more confident. You have to put it in situations where they can earn their confidence. He said it's a process where they are at now with some of their players.
"The number one way you do it, you have all of your personnel all ready to go so you play at your best," he said. "It mostly comes down to what we call performance confidence where not only do I know what to do, but I have done it before and I am confident that I can do it again."
While they have been doing a good job on defense of not allowing teams to just run the football and playing behind their run games, Tinker said it is important to create some negative plays, so that the opponent is padding the chains, getting them in longer situations.
The Mines defense leads the country in defensive scores with six. Dominick Jackson and Steven Nolasco both have two defensive touchdowns this season, while Marwin Awapati and Will Carroll both scored one touchdown.
"We've had some pretty good pass defense in the way we have harassed quarterbacks, and in the way we have defended the pass once it is in the air," he said. "We're going to certainly get into advantageous downs and distances, so we can try to harass the quarterback."
Offensively, it is a matter of when they get our chances, that they have to capitalize on them, whether it is a dropped pass or an open receiver that we missed.
"That has really been somewhat of our bugaboo. We might get someone turned loose, then we miss them," he said.
Redshirt freshman Toby Smith has gone through some growing pains, but Tinker said that one of the reasons why they got him in early in the season was to experience those ups and downs. Smith is 37-for-90 for 459 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.
"He is trying to learn how to prepare and how to perform as a starting quarterback. It is just different," he said. "We have made progress in that area. The time is now to go play well. This game here would be a game where we have a chance to be at our best, so that is what we are going to try and go do."
Mines junior running back Ahmad Lewis is ranked second in the RMAC with 450 yards on 121 carries. He is averaging 90 yards a game and has two rushing TDs so far this season.
In rivalry games, it is all about handling the emotions of momentum swings of a rivalry game.
That will be showcased tonight.