The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team opened its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season on a strong note, stopping Westminster College in four games Friday in Salt Lake City.
The Hardrockers dropped the first set 25-20, but came back to win the match 25-19, 25-18 and 25-23.
With the win, Mines moves to 5-5 overall on the season.
Mines got another big effort from sophomore Dana Thomson, who finished with 21 kills and 18 digs. Caryn Hazard added 13 kills and 13 digs, while Jacey Koethe finished with 12 kills and two blocks.
Shyann Bastain had 45 assists and 17 digs, while Anna Thomas led the way with 29 digs.
Lydia Miller finished with 18 kills for the Griffins, who fell to 2-6.
Mines returns to action tonight at Dixie State at 6 p.m.
Yellow Jackets fall in three to Dixie State
The Black Hills State University volleyball team opened its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season with a 3-0 loss to Dixie State University Friday in St. George, Utah.
The Trailblazers (6-3, 1-0 RMAC) rolled to the 25-17, 25-14 and 25-15 victory. With the loss, the Yellow Jackets dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-1 in the RMAC.
Maddie Hoopman finished the match with seven kills to lead Black Hills State. Laurel Lech led the squad with 13 digs and eight assists while also adding three kills and a block. Haedyn Rhoades tallied 12 digs, while Tess Thomas had seven assists.
The Yellow Jackets will look to get back on track at Westminster today at 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Yellow Jackets tie with Skyhawks
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team played Fort Lewis College to scoreless draw Friday evening.
You have free articles remaining.
The Skyhawks (1-2-1, 0-0-1 RMAC) started off the game with two shots in the first six minutes. However, the Yellow Jackets (0-4-1, 0-0-1 RMAC) got themselves back into the game, taking advantage of the possession they had to get shots off and take dangerous corners.
Other than an FLC shot that went off the post in the 70th minute, neither team could find the back of the net in regulation.
In overtime, the Skyhawks outshot the Yellow Jackets 6-1, but it wasn’t enough as the game ended with the scoreless draw.
Mikayla Hernandez and Alexa Buckley each recorded two shots for the Yellow Jackets.
Black Hills State (0-4-1) will host Adams State University on Sunday.
Men's Soccer
Hardrockers fall to Colorado Mines
The South Dakota School of Mines opened Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Friday night in Golden, Colo., falling to Colorado School of Mines 2-1.
The Orediggers drew first blood, scoring the first goal of the game in the 30th minute on a boot from Jason Zobott off an assist from Talon Stanley, but Mines answered right back in less than a minute when Brenton Brakke found the back of the net off an assist from Nicholas House.
Colorado School of Mines broke the stalemate in the second half when Ben Overholt notched a goal off an assist from Ford Edwards.
Mines defense stopped 21 total shots, nine on goal. The Hardrockers recorded three total shots, with one on goal — which was successful.
George Martinez had two shots and Brakke was credited with the other.
Tyler Ring suffered the loss in goal for the Hardrockers, but was credited with seven saves.
Mines, 1-3, hosts Regis University Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Sioux Park.