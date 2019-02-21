South Dakota School of Mines junior mid-distance runner Kevin Ptak has earned the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Summit Award announced Thursday.
This award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA), participating at the finals sites for each of the RMAC championships. All GPAs are based on a straight grading scale to ensure consistency among institutions. Any tie is broken by the number of credits completed.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above, who participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must also be an active member of the team, traveling and competing at the championship.
Ptak is a junior from Allen, Texas, with a 4.00 GPA majoring in electrical engineering. At the RMAC Indoor Championships, whioch begin today in alamosa, Colorado, he will compete in the 200- and 400-meter dashes along with the 4x400 relay and distance medley relay teams.
"This is great for Kevin, and I am proud that he earned this award," said Hardrocker coach Steve Johnson. "The RMAC is the premiere track and field league of NCAA Division II, and it's a truly an honor when our program and our scholar athletes earn these types of recognition. Kevin is as talented in the classroom as he is on the track and very deserving of these accolades."
Ptak heads in the RMAC meet ranked 11th in the 400 dash. His best time in that event this season is 49.78 seconds. He ranks 20th in the 200 dash – clocking a 22.65 as his top mark of the season. The DMR squad is ranked eight heading into the conference championships (10:13.33) and the 4x400 relay team is in second place (3:18.17).
The Hardrockers are sending 22 athletes to this year's indoor championships -- 16 from the men's side, and six from the women's team.
Erica Keeble is once again the No. 1 ranked women's pole vaulter in the RMAC after she cleared a height of 4.05 meter at the Stinger Open on Feb. 15 and automatically qualified for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships.
Adams State University will host the RMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Action begins Friday at 8:30 a.m. with the women's pentathlon. Field events are slated for a 9 a.m. start with the women's pole vault. Running events will begin late afternoon at 3 p.m.
Competition will resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with the conclusion of the men's heptathlon and women's high jump. Running events will start at noon.
"I am looking forward to the culmination of our training at the biggest meet of the indoor season," Black Hills State University coach Seth Mischke. "We will be competing against some of the nations' top athletes this weekend and I know the team is ready to step up."
Heading into the championships, the Yellow Jackets are ranked in the top three in multiple events, with a dominating representation in the women's pole vault. Sophomore Jordyn Huneke is second in the conference and sixth in the nation at 13-0 ¼. Meanwhile, freshman Hannah Hendrick and sophomore Whitney Scott are tied for sixth in the conference with their provisional mark of 11 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Senior Alexandra Richards and sophomore JoJo Sherman are 12th and 14th respectively in the conference.
Chadron State College will send 21 athletes to the indoor championships.
Among the leaders is junior Ashton Hallsted, whose mark of 64 feet, 8 ½ inches leads the conference's female weight throwers by more than three feet. She was the runner-up in the event last year.