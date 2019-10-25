The South Dakota School of Mines football team returns to the friendly confines of Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium when it hosts New Mexico Highlands Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Hardrockers (1-6 overall) are still searching for their first Rocky Mountain Athletic conference win (0-6), although they have been in most of their games.
Last week was a prime example as Mines fell to Adams State 37-32.
The game saw six lead changes and two ties as both offenses were moving methodically down the field. Both teams picked up 25-plus first downs.
Ahmad Lewis racked up 217 yards rushing on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns in the game. It was a season high for Lewis and the first time this year he's tallied over 200 yards — and it's the fourth time he's been over 100. It's also the third time in 2019 that he's scored two rushing touchdowns in a game. He now leads the conference in rushing with 852 yards, averaging 121.7 per game. He's ranked 11th in the RMAC in scoring (42 points).
New Mexico Highlands, meanwhile, (1-5, 1-5 RMAC), picked up its first win of the season with a 17-13 victory over Black Hills State in Las Vegas, N.M.
The Cowboys first lead of the game came on a 22-yard touchdown pass with four second remaining in the first half, giving them a 14-10 advantage. Both teams would add a field goal in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys secured their 17-13 win. New Mexico Highlands had 404 total yards on the day while limiting the Yellow Jackets to 265.
Yellow Jackets to face Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction
Black Hills State University hopes to repeat last year's upset of Colorado Mesa when they face the Mavericks Saturday in a RMAC road contest.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Last season, one of the team's three wins came at home against Mesa, 31-26. In that game, BHSU forced five turnovers. They'll need that type of effort today against the Mavs as they are smarting from a 48-22 loss to No. 15 Colorado State-Pueblo.
Mesa is 3-3 in league play and 3-4 on the season.
BHSU is coming off a tough 17-13 loss to New Mexico Highlands, falling to 2-5 in league and 2-5 overall. Chance Eben had 173 passing yards, and Payten Gilmore had 68 rushing yards.
Chadron State at Dixie State
The Chadron State College football team will make its longest trip of the season against the Dixie State Trailblazers in St. George, Utah, on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
While the Eagles have won three straight games and are now 3-4 for the season and 2-4 in the RMAC, the Trailblazers are 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the RMAC.
Colorado State-Pueblo handed Dixie State it's lone loss, 36-7 in the season-opener. Since then, the Trailblazers have trailed three times at halftime, but always rallied to win. Last week Dixie State slipped past Western Colorado 28-20.