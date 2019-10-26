Finally, a strong finish for the South Dakota School of Mines football team.
A program that has been hampered by close losses in the last couple of years, the Hardrockers recovered a late fumble and moved down the field in the final seconds to score, edging New Mexico Highlands 8-7 Saturday in a bizarre and windy Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football game on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Toby Smith, who had been in and out of the starting lineup this season, came off the bench and found senior wide receiver Ian Anderson for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone with just 21 seconds remaining.
“I’d like to think that this game gave our team the confidence that it is not over until the final whistle blows,” Mines coach Zach Tinker said.
A defensive battle that was ugly from the start on the offensive side of the football for both teams, the game was played in 35 miles per hour winds with higher gusts, going north to south.
The two teams combined to throw just 32 passes (completing 10). There were 25 penalties for 217 yards, five fumbles and two interceptions. There was also a blocked punt for a safety and one blocked field goal.
“In the second half we knew it was going to be a slugfest … it wasn’t pretty out here. Let’s just find a way to get one more point than they have,” Tinker said.
The winning score was set up when Mines safety Adrian Eastman jarred the ball loose from Highlands running back Shawntay Mills, and cornerback Chandler Callejo picked it up and ran down to the 18-yard line. A personal foul penalty moved the ball back to the 33 with 3:17 to play.
“I think it shows our defense hustling, everybody running to the ball. When you run to the ball, great things happen,” sophomore defensive end Kyante Christian said.
The Hardrockers looked to be in trouble until Smith found wide receiver Anthony Ullrich on a 17-yard pass on fourth and 15 to the Highlands 20-yard line. Two short rushes and a 10-yard pass to Carson Hunt put the 'Rockers at the 6-yard line. A 1-yard run by Ahmad Lewis set up the winning pass.
“I saw it was one-on-one on the single side. I figured, second down, might as well take a chance,” Smith said. “It originally was supposed to be a run play. I pulled up and threw it up. I have a lot of trust in Ian, and he came down with it, which is awesome.’
Anderson said they were running the ball pretty well throughout the game, but they knew that on that last drive, they had to make a play or two in the air.
“I just looked over at Toby and I knew we were on the same page. He just threw it up to me," he said.
Smith was stopped short on the 2-point conversion run, and knowing that a long field goal with the wind at the Highlands kicker's back could ruin their comeback attempt, the Hardrockers needed one more play.
They got it.
When kicking high against the wind, Ennis Stefa lifted the ball to an open spot on the field and redshirt freshman Scott Sellers grabbed it on the bounce to secure the ball and the win.
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s been a lot of games really close that we had to make that extra inch. It’s a good feeling coming out with the ‘dub,” Anderson said.
Smith finished 3-of-5 passing for 32 yards and one interception — with all three completions coming on that final drive.
While it certainly was a confidence builder for the team, it especially was for Smith, who had struggled at times as a starter.
“This season has been a great opportunity for me as a whole, personally,” Smith said. “I just got another one, right here, which is really cool.”
Starting quarterback Thomas Creese was 5-of-16 passing for 49 yards and one interception.
After a scoreless first half, the Cowboys, who got their first win of the season last week over Black Hills State, took the lead on a big 87-yard touchdown run down the right sideline by James Budgett.
It might have been the only negative play by the Mines defense. Take away those 87 yards and Highlands had just 94 yards on 55 plays.
“Before the game, coach said it was going to be a slug-fest. The team that had the ball last was probably going to win," Christian said. "We knew we were going to have to run the ball and they were going to have to run the ball. That was our game plan all week — stopping the sprint draw, stopping their inside runs, making things bounce so we could use our speed and chase them down.”
Mines finally got on the scoreboard with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter when Tony Monroe Jr. blocked a Highlands punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Cowboys had a chance to possibly ice the game late in the fourth when kicker Isreal Farfan missed a 49-yard field goal that had plenty of distance, but hit the left upright and bounced away.
Tinker said that despite some struggles, all sides of the ball contributed to the win.
"We had a blocked punt, we forced them to miss the field goal late in the fourth quarter, which was critical," he said. "We had the big fumble recovery on defense. We found a way to finally make a play on offense — a couple of them at the very end.”
Lewis, who went into the game as the league's top rusher, added to his totals with 132 yards on 31 carries. Mines had 221 total yards of offense.
The Hardrockers, 1-5 in league play and 2-6 overall, host Colorado School of Mines in their final home game next Saturday.
“I think it is (the win) going to build a lot of momentum, going into the next game, which is really what we needed for the season," Smith said. "We just needed that one win to push us a little harder."