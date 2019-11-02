Playing from behind in any sport usually spells disaster. Volleyball is no exception.
That's exactly what happened to the South Dakota School of Mines in a five-set loss to Colorado Christian University Friday night in Goodell Gymnasium at the King Center, 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, 18-25 and 15-9.
In the first two sets, the Hardrockers rarely led. In the second two, they trailed just once.
With all of the momentum of the world heading to the fifth set, another slow start spelled doom as the Cougars built an early three- to four-point lead and never really looked back.
"We continue to put ourselves in this position, and the bottom line is we have to come out stronger and we have to come out playing like we do towards the middle of the match," Mines coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka said. "If we do that, we win games."
The loss was a tough one for the Hardrockers in their quest to earn a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference post-season berth. Mines went into the match 6-7 in league play, one game back in the win column behind Chadron State, CSU-Pueblo and Colorado-Colorado Springs, which all were tied for the seventh and eighth spots.
Mines needed this win with the league's top team, Regis University, in for a Saturday afternoon contest.
"This match was huge, and they knew that," Torvi-Prochazka said. "I don't know if that weighed on them, but it can't. They need to know that when they are put in this position, they have to win games."
In the fifth and deciding set Friday night, Mines did get that first point, but quickly fell behind 4-1. A key in that start was a reversal of what appeared to be a long serve by the Cougars. Instead of trailing 3-2 with the serve, the 'Rockers were down 4-1 and receiving.
"It does make a difference, but we can't let it; we cannot let it happen, the momentum shift," Torvi-Prochazka said.
Mines stayed within three, 9-6 on a kill by freshman Jacey Koethe, and 12-9 on a net hit by CCU. But the Cougars took control the rest of the way and scored the match's final three points for the win, capped by a loud kill by Cali Bahnsen, who led all hitters with 20 kills.
That fifth set might be the story of the Hardrockers' season, Torvi-Prochazka said. They are 4-6 on the season in five-setters.
"When we are down, it is hard to get back up, and we have to change that," she said. "I guess we can blame it on youth and a lack of confidence, but it is so inconsistent that it is not good, and it has to be better."
Mines had a chance to grab the momentum to their side of the net in the opening set, as it did battle back from a five-point deficit and lead for the first time at 19-18. But tied at 22-22, the 'Rockers chance to close strong was negated as the Cougars got the close win.
Mines never led in the second set and CCU closed with a 7-2 run for the 2-0 lead.
The Hardrockers, however, came out with some new-found energy and not only avoided the sweep, but sent the game to the fifth set. Mines led all but one point in those two sets to play like Torvi-Prochazka said they should be playing all of the time.
Leading 16-15 in the third set, Mines took advantage of three Cougar hitting errors and closed with kills from Koethe, freshman Chelsey Brewster and sophomore Dana Thomson.
In the fourth, Christian used an 8-1 run for a 12-10 lead, but that was about all the momentum the Cougars had in that set. Freshman middle blocker Dejah Behrend had two straight big kills and a block to jump-start the Hardrockers, and they finished with a seven-point win.
"The way we played in the third and fourth sets is how we play," Torvi-Prochazka said. "It's not a great job, it's not out of order, that's how we play volleyball. We have to do that consistently."
Colorado Christian keyed on Thomson, the reigning RMAC Offensive Player of the Week who is averaging 4.45 kills per set, coming off a 35-kill performance last Saturday against Adams State. She finished with 15 kills to lead the team, but she also had six hitting errors.
"They did a good job of attacking her, to take her completely out of the match," Torvi-Prochazka said.
Mines hit just .118 with 41 kills, but 23 hitting errors. Kassie Luce had 16 assists and Shyann Bastian added 14. Anna Thomas had 21 digs.
Jacey Johnson added 12 kills for Colorado Christian, which moved to 5 -9 in league play and 9-13 overall.
The Hardrockers, 10-13 overall, will have a tough matchup against Regis, which is 13-1 and 19-3 after beating Black Hills State in three sets.
"Regis is a very consistent team, they are very tough," she said. "We have been here before; we've lost to teams we shouldn't have but beat a top team in the conference (MSU-Denver). Let's see if we can make that happen again."