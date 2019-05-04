It was a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology sweep for the Rapid City Sports Recognition Banquet College Female and Male Athletes of the Year.
Hardrocker quarterback Jake Sullivan and Mines women's basketball player Taylor Molstad, who both also happen to be Rapid City natives, will be honored at Monday's banquet (6:30 p.m.) at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Sullivan was also a multi-sport star at St. Thomas More, while Molstad the same at Rapid City Stevens.
"The fact that we are both Rapid City kids and SDSMT student-athletes is pretty special," said Sullivan in a Facebook message from Germany, where he is playing professional football and attending college for his Master's degree in economics. "It just goes to show the level that Mines is playing at now, and that hard work, determination and a lot of faith can take you wherever you want to go ... even Europe."
Sullivan left Mines with 17 school records and led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in passing yards, passing attempts, completions and yards per game. He was selected Don Hansen NCAA Division II Football committee All-American Team Honorable Mention and First Team All-RMAC quarterback.
"It's an amazing honor," he said of the Rapid City Sports Banquet award. "I am grateful for everything South Dakota School of Mines & Technology has done for me."
Sullivan closed out his college career as one of the best in Hardrocker history. He finished the 2018 season with a record-setting 293-of-461 passing attempts for 3,576 yards and 32 TD passes for 63.6 percent (all are school records). He averaged 325.1 yards per game, which led NCAA Division II football. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 129 times for 340 yards.
"It wasn't the way I wanted to end my career wins- and losses-wise, but I was blessed to end my college career around a great team and an even better coaching staff," Sullivan said. "The school records are another cool accomplishment, but I will remember the bonds I made with my teammates and coaches long after any record."
Sullivan, who was the High School Boys Athlete of the Year his senior year, plays for the Marburg Mercenaries of the German Football League and had his first regular-season game Saturday. He said he is enjoying every second in Germany, but missing everyone back home.
"Germany has a been a great experience thus far, and it was made possible by my career at SDSMT and all that Coach (Zach) Tinker did for me," he said. "I was extremely raw when I first got to Mines, and Coach Tinker helped mold me into not only a better all-around football player, but a better man as well."
This will be the second time that Molstad has been involved with the Rapid City Sports Recognition Banquet as well, as she was a high school nominee her senior year with Stevens. Alexys Swedlund of St. Thomas More won the High School Girls Athlete of the Year that year.
"I was really honored to be named the College Female Athlete of the Year," she said. "I really wasn't expecting it at all, so this is a really big honor, for sure."
As a senior, Molstad led the Lady Hardrockers in scoring with 346 points, averaging 13.3 points per game to rank ninth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. She hit 48 3-pointers on the season and averaged 1.8 per game, which ranked 12th in the conference. She made 68-of-85 free-throw attempts for 80 percent and ranked seventh in the conference.
While Molstad was a key performer for the Hardrockers in all four seasons, the 2018-2019 season was arguably her best season statistically.
"I think from my freshman year to my senior year I grew tremendously as a player, and I got more confident as the years went on," she said. "It really helped for my success in my senior year."
Although she was a standout for the Raiders, Molstad said she was surprised to get in the starting lineup her first season.
"I wasn't expecting to play as a freshman, but I kind of earned my way into the lineup, and it really helped my experience starting as a freshman," she said. "Each year I felt like the more I started, the more confident I got. I think that anytime you can start in your college freshman year is a big honor."
Molstad also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in her career at Mines and finished 22nd on the all-time scoring list. For her efforts this year, she was selected to the second team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Not only did she have her best season as a Hardrocker, she also played her best basketball of her career down the stretch.
"I was really trying to reach 1,000 points for my college career. I just knew what I needed to get to," she said. "With the injuries on the team, I knew I had to be more aggressive than in previous years. I really think that helped my confidence."
Molstad, who graduated from Mines Saturday, looks to further her education at physical therapy school.
"I just like the idea of helping people, helping them getting better. That intrigues me as a career field," she said.