Dubbed the Engineer Bowl, the South Dakota School of Mines football team hosts No. 9 ranked Colorado School of Mines Saturday afternoon in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game at 1 p.m.
The game will also close out the 2019 home schedule for the Hardrockers.
Colorado Mines (8-0, 7-0 RMAC) took down a non-conference opponent, Azusa Pacific, 49-27 last Saturday. The Orediggers used four second-half takeaways and 14 fourth quarter points to remain undefeated through nine weeks. Colorado Mines finished with 575 total yards with 395 of them coming on the ground.
For Colorado School of Mines, running back Michael Zeman was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week. He rushed for a career-high 298 yards and three touchdowns.
The Hardrockers (2-6, 1-6 RMAC) picked up their first RMAC win of the 2019 season with an 8-7 victory over New Mexico Highlands University (1-6, 1-6 RMAC).
Strong winds (40-50 mph) made it challenging to move the ball and neither offense could get in the end zone as the teams went into the halftime break with a 0-0 score line. NMHU opened the scoring with an 87-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the 'Rockers came back with a safety and then a 5-yard TD pass from Toby Smith to Ian Anderson with just 21 seconds left on the clock.
Ahmad Lewis continues to leads the Hardrockers and as well as the conference with 984 yards. In eight games played so far this season he's averaged 123 yards and scored six touchdowns. If he rushes over 16 yards this Saturday he will become just the seventh running back in South Dakota Mines history to accomplish that feat.
BHSU to host Western Colorado
The Black Hills State University football team returns home Saturday to host Western Colorado. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Western Colorado is 4-3 in RMAC play and 4-4 on the season. The Mountaineers are coming off a big 31-0 win over Fort Lewis.
On the season, Ty Leyba leads the team in rushing with 385 yards while Josh Cummings is second with 225 yards and a team-best five touchdown
Quarterback Connor Desch was out last season with an injury, but is 111-of-220 for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Jackets are coming off a tough 58-21 loss to Colorado Mesa. In that game, quarterback Chance Eben was 17-of-30 passing for 134 yards and one TD. Andre Renteria rushed the 10 times for 77 yards and one score, while Payten Gilmore added 13 carries for 53 yards and one TD.
Chadron State to face New Mexico Highlands on the road
After winning their third straight game and evening their record at 4-4, the Chadron State Eagles will look to go over the .500 for the first time since early in the season Saturday when they visit New Mexico Highlands. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.
The Cowboys are 1-6 for the season. Their only victory is a 17-13 decision over Black Hills State two weeks ago in Las Vegas, Nev. Last Saturday, during a game marred by high winds and cold in Rapid City, South Dakota School of Mines scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining to nip Highlands 8-7.
Offensively, Highlands had its best game of the season against Black Hills State. Led by junior running back James Budgett with 18 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown, the Cowboys rolled up 404 total net yards.
The Eagles had perhaps their best game last Saturday while snapping Dixie State's six-game winning streak, 40-27, in St. George, Utah.
Led by sophomore tailback Elijah Myles' 183 yards on 39 carries, Chadron State rushed for 203 yards and quarterback Dalton Holst completed 19 of 34 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns.