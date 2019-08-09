Kyle Harkin, of Hermosa held off Grant Bolt of Rapid City to win the Wissota Midwest Mods A feature Friday night at the Black Hills Speedway.
Matt Heinzerling of Spearfish finished third, followed by Chris Larsen and James Hughes, both from Rapid City.
In the Wissota Street Stocks, Troy Murner of Rapid City came away with the win in the A feature, with Nate Hand of Black Hawk in second and Kyle’s Leonard Ferguson in third. Warren Pourier Jr. of Kyle placed fourth and James Sands III of Rapid City was fifth.
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks, Alan McNeil of Rapid City captured the A feature, just ahead of Klayson Jager of Rapid City. Tim Remington of Edgemont placed third, followed by Samantha Swett of Rapid City.
In the IMCA A Modifieds, Eric Mass of Rapid City won the A feature, followed Kevin Aga of Sturgis and Corey Aga of Sturgis. Brent Nielsen of Rapid City was fourth.
In the 305 Sprints Winged, Louis Vocu of Kyle won the A feature, with D.J. Brink of Rapid City in second place. Jess Beckett of Rapid City was third, followed by Payton Parks in fourth place.