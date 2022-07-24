Harney All Stars advance to Little League State Championship game

The Harney Little League All-Stars are successfully two games into comeback mode but still have two games to go as they continue to battle for a South Dakota Little League state championship.

After a tournament-opening loss Friday, the Harney All-Stars are still alive after Sunday’s 8-3 win over Capital City (Pierre) Little League in an elimination game. They’ll play for the championship Monday against unbeaten Sioux Falls Little League.

“If you win the first one it makes it a lot easier,” Harney manager Mike McCulley said. “But we got some really good pitching performances the last two days and Henry (Forstner) came in today and threw lights out. That really helps with the arms, so now we have some arms ready for (Monday). They fought hard and they are earning it.”

The Harney players got a little personal history lesson the last couple days from their manager about coming back in the loser’s bracket. McCulley’s son, left fielder Brayden McCulley, said they aren’t used to playing that way but his dad is, and that gives them hope.

“I was thinking back to when I was a little kid (in USSSA baseball in Denver) and we would make it through pool play and then lose in the first round of bracket play,” Mike McCulley said. “We would play all of the way back through, so I told them it was doable. You just have to play baseball.”

Sunday, Harney got an outstanding performance from Forstner on the mound and scored seven of its eight runs in the first and sixth innings to break the game open.

Forstner went the distance (six innings) on just 71 pitches, scattering six hits and yielding just one earned run. He walked one and struck out four.

“I just tried to go out there and throw strikes and make my teammates field the ball and make the plays,” Forstner said. “I really give them the credit for making all of the plays behind me.”

Complete games in Little League with the 85-pitch, pitch count as many if the pitchers just try to strike out hitters and get behind in the pitch count, Mike McCulley said.

“Henry did a very good job today of hitting spots, locating and getting ahead with positive counts,” he said. “Our defense then made the plays behind him, which was good to see.”

As was the case in Saturday’s 9-6 win over Rapid City Youth Baseball when it opened with eight runs in the first but had just one the rest of the game, Harney scored three runs in the top of the first Sunday against Capital City and only led 4-3 going into the top of the sixth.

Harney, however, got some much needed insurance runs scoring four times late with timely hitting and two costly mistakes by the Pierre team.

Shortstop Tate Uchytil led off with a single and moved to third when pinch hitter Zander Zandstra laid down a nice bunt that was fielded by Pierre relief pitcher Landry Von Rokel, who fired it to first, only to not have a fielder in position to catch it. Pinch hitter Bryson Menkhaus singled home Uchytil and Zandstra scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Forstner reached on an infield error that scored both Menkhaus and center fielder Hudson Ogle.

“At this level you just have to play clean ball,” Capital City manager Matt Northup said. “That is all there is. If you can’t do it, you are not going to get through.”

Capital City put a couple of baserunners on in the bottom of the sixth after an outfield error by Harney, but Uchytil came through when he fielded a grounder up the middle, stepped on second for the second out and fired to first baseman Brayden Stephen to complete the double play and end the game.

Mike McCulley said they did a good job again of not compounding their mistakes and making them worse.

“I told Tate after he made that double play that it was a great job of picking your teammate up as we just missed a fly in the outfield,” he said. “He comes in and makes a double play on his own and boom, it doesn’t hurt us. That was huge and a great job of just finding a play and making it.”

Harney opened the game strong with three runs in the first inning when second baseman Caleb Wald, McCulley and Ogle opened with singles to load the bases with no outs. After McCulley scored on a wild pitch, Forstner and third baseman Marvin Cuny came through with RBI groundouts.

Capital City bounced back with single runs in the first three innings. Will Eihlers had a RBI single in the first, with Van Rokel knocking in a run in the second on a groundout.

Harney added a run in the third on consecutive singles by Forstner and Cuny, with Forstner scoring on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Notebook.

Capital City made it 4-3 when third baseman Porter Hunsley singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Brekken Fuhrman.

Forstner settled down and got out of a couple small jams in the middle innings before Harney pulled away with the big sixth inning.

“It’s really nice because when you are low in the count you know you can throw strikes, and if they make contact, you’re defense will make the play,’ Forstner said.

Brayden McCulley said their success in the last two games comes from working as a team.

“Once we started getting together and working, we started winning and playing harder,” he said.

Harney finished with nine hits, with McCulley and Uchytil leading the way with two hits each. Forstner, Cuny, Noteboom and Menkhaus all had one RBI.

Mike McCulley said they have a simple hitting approach that includes hunting their pitch. He said that nobody wants to get out, but you have to have a plan.

“Are you looking middle in or are you looking for middle out?” he said. “Have an approach and hunt that pitch, hunt that one. When we get back to that, we’re doing a great job.”’

Will Eihler had two of Capital City’s six hits. Fuhrman took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs and seven hits through 4 2/3 innings. Van Rokel gave up four runs (two earned) and two hits in 1 1/3 innings.

“Going into that last inning, we definitely had some chances. It looked like it was going to be another barn-burner for us,” Northrup said. “But a couple of errors and there we were.”

Despite the elimination on Sunday, Northup said the past couple of weeks have been an enjoyable time for himself and his players.

“The best thing about it is the kids’ personalities and getting to have fun with the kids. That is the whole thing,” he said. “Whether you win or lose, coming to the state tournament is a big deal. It is pretty hard for us coming from a small town like Pierre, to do. It was fun.”

Harney looks to complete the comeback against Sioux Falls.

“Our pitchers should be pretty good (Monday), we just have to throw strikes and do the same thing, just compete,” Forstner said.

It’s all about starting fast and getting on top early Mike McCulley said.

“We can do it if we play defense behind our pitchers,” he said.

The four runs that Harney put up in the bottom of the sixth in the 9-7 loss earlier against Sioux Falls also gives the team confidence, Brayden McCulley said.

“We can definitely beat them. We just have to start playing from the start until the end,” he said.