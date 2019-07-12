The Harney Little League All-Stars just chip away at teams. No huge innings, but consistent ones when you have a strong defense and strong pitching.
That all was on display Friday night when Harney stopped Timberline Little League 8-2 in the West River B bracket semifinals at the Canyon Lake complex.
Canyon Lake rolled to a 21-0 win over Belle Fourche in the A bracket semifinal game and Spearfish stayed alive in the B bracket with a 9-8 win over Sturgis.
Harney scored in all five innings it hit and got a strong pitching effort from Mason Brooks and no errors to move into Sunday's title game.
"The heart in these boys is just amazing," Harney coach Darrick Brooks said. "In Little League, that is all you need. One run here and one run there, and great pitching and great defense. You can't ask for anything better."
Mason Brooks was solid, going 5 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and two runs, walking one and striking out nine. He was basically one pitch away from the complete-game effort, but Timberline got an infield hit on his 85th pitch, which meant he had to leave the mound because of the pitch-count limit.
"He wanted to go the whole distance and he was throwing really good. He was efficient, he was pounding the zone, he had good off-speed, "Darrick Brooks said. "He threw a really good game and I'm proud of him. But we have some really good depth."
Mason Brooks said he just had fun playing with his teammates. He also had a pair of hits, driving in one run.
"I hit almost every spot," he said. "I could tell I was going pretty good today. Hitting-wise I did pretty well and the team, we all got good at-bats."
Harney finished with 12 hits, getting two each from Ryan Neugebauer and JP Sullivan.
Max Phares pitched well for Timberline, but Harney got him for single runs in the first and second innings and put the game away with three in the third. He walked just one batter and struck out seven.
"Max threw a heck of a game there, but our defense just wasn't there to help him at times when he needed it," Timberline coach Molloy Dial said.
Harney added a pair of runs in the fourth for a 7-0 lead before Timberline got on the board with a run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Harney had just two extra base hits in the game, but executed well, Dial said. His team did not, he added.
"Hats off to them. They made the plays when they needed to and they came out with the runs," Dial said.
Timberline will look to get back to a rematch with Harney when it faces Spearfish today at noon.
"We have to come back and clear the deck right now. This game is over, we have to move on and play hard," Dial said. "Spearfish is going to want to keep going. You can't dwell on this one too long."
Harney, meanwhile, has Saturday off and will play for the B bracket title.
"These boys have been working hard, they have had this game in mind, so we're ready for Sunday," Darrick Brooks said.
Canyon Lake pounds Belle Fourche
The game was already well in hand for Canyon Lake thanks to the big bat of Jhett Peterson's two-run home run, a rarity in Little League baseball these days.
Canyon Lake led 10-0 after two innings before putting the game away with 11 runs in the fourth.
Canyon lake finished with 19 hits and while trying not to run up the score, hit all of the way throughout the game.
"We came out and hit the ball really well," Canyon Lake coach Chris Kieffer said. "It's really tough to regroup and focus on a team when you are up that many runs, but I thought the kids did a good job staying focused and kept hitting the ball."
A couple of rule changes have catered to less big bombs, with a change of bats making it harder to hit home runs, and the elimination of 13-year-olds in the Majors.
In Canyon Lake Little League, there was just one home run hit all season. Now there is two, thanks to Peterson.
"We knew he had that in him. He has been hitting the ball super hard in practice," Kieffer said. "If there is one guy on the team that can do that, it is definitely him. It is quite an accomplishment to get one out of the park this year with the bats weaker and stuff. He's the guy who can hit it out for us."
The home run surprised Peterson.
"It felt pretty good, but I didn't know it was going out," Peterson said. "I thought it would go to the wall, and not out."
Peterson said that they don't try to hit home runs, but just try to hit the baseball hard.
"My coach says, 'Every hard-hit ball doesn't go far, but every far-hit ball is hit hard."
Luke Hanzlik and Skyler Montgomery led the way for Canyon Lake with three hits each, while Aiden Roberts, Wyatt Reeder and Karter Brager all had two hits.
Montgomery pitched the first four innings, giving up the lone Belle Fourche hit in the first inning. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five. Benson Kieffer pitched the final inning and struck out two hitters.
Wit the loss, Belle Fourche will take on Rushmore Little League at 2:30 today with the winner facing Canyon Lake in Sunday's title game.
Canyon Lake will get the day off from competition, but will continue to work in practice.
"We'll go back and do a hitting practice (Saturday) and stay out of the sun a little it. We just have to keep focused doing the little things and get at it," Chris Kieffer said.
Spearfish edges Sturgis to stay alive
In a loser-out B bracket game today, Spearfish stayed in the tournament with a tough win over Sturgis.
Sturgis got off to a strong start, leading 4-0 at the end of the first inning, but Spearfish bounced back with four in the second. It was 6-6 after three innings, before Spearfish led 9-7 before Sturgis scored one run in the bottom of the sixth. But that was as close as the game would get.
Braden Ericks led Spearfish with three hits, while Levi Siewert and Aiden Meverden added two hits each.
Tyler Petrocco had three hits for Sturgis, while Blayn Hunt and Dawson Inhofer added two hits each.