Harney to host State Little League 12-year-old tourney

It's been a little different Little League season with the late start because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so naturally this weekend's state tournament in Rapid City will be a bit different.
Action for the 12-year-old all-stars gets underway today and runs through Sunday night at the Harney Little League Complex.
Because there was no East River and West River Sub-Districts and eight teams across the state that indicated they would play in the postseason, it will be an eight-team state tourney. Normally the state tournament has a four-team field.
"It just made more sense to do it this way," South Dakota Little League District 1 director Jason McGough said. "It worked out and I think it will be a good weekend of baseball."
Unlike the normal double-elimination tournament, each team is guaranteed three games.
Action begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. with Rushmore Little League of Rapid City versus host Harney Little League of Rapid City. The 3 p.m. game will pit Canyon Lake of Rapid City and Timberline of Rapid City.
On the other side of the bracket at 5:30 p.m., Belle Fourche will take on Capital City (Pierre) and Sturgis plays Sioux Falls at 8 p.m.
The bracket is picked by a blind draw, and strangely enough all four Rapid City teams were picked for the same side of the bracket.
"That was kind of crazy," McGough said. "My assistant director sat down and we put team names in a hat literally, and she drew the names and I just plugged them into the bracket."
The bracket is also like a state basketball tournament bracket because it will give the teams at least three games, rather than only guaranteed two. There will be a games for third place, fifth place and seventh place.
"It was kind of a different season, so we decided to go that route," McGough said. "All of the leagues voted on it that were participating. It was also hard for us to get umpires this year. To go with a true double-elimination tournament, that would be more games to be played."
The title game is slated for 8 p.m. on Sunday. Normally it is extended to Monday nights.
"We tried to adjust as much as we could, so we brought it all down for three days," McGough said.
When it came down to it, although it is different than normal, the alternative would have been no state tournament and so season.
The best thing about it, McGough said, is the young players got to be out on the baseball fields for some period of time this summer.
"My gut feeling was that we would get it in, but you just never know. It changed every day," he said. "Fortunately enough, we were able to get somewhat of a regular-season in and salvage a state tournament, especially for these 12-year-olds who are going to be aging out."
The 12-year-olds won't be the only young baseball players playing for state titles this weekend in Rapid City, as Canyon Lake Little League hosts the 10-under state tournament and Timberline hosts the 9-11 year-old state tournament.
All of the programs that have teams in the 12-year-old tournament will participate except for Belle Fourche. The format will be the normal double-elimination tournament, with the championship games scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
In the 10-under and 9-11 tournaments there will be two fields of games. In the 10s, Sioux falls will play Harney at 3 p.m. (Field 1), followed by Sturgis vs. Capital City at 5 p.m. (Field 1) and Canyon Lake vs. Rushmore at 5 p.m. (Field 2). The Sturgis-Capital City winner takes on Timberline at 7:30 p.m. (Field 1).
In the 9-11 tournament, Capital City takes on Timberline at 3 p.m. (Field 1), Sturgis vs. Harney a 5 p.m. (Field 1), Canyon Lake vs. Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (Field 2) and the Sturgis-Haney winner faces Rushmore at 7:30 p.m. (Field 1).
