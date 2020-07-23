Harney to host State Little League 12-year-old tourney

"That was kind of crazy," McGough said. "My assistant director sat down and we put team names in a hat literally, and she drew the names and I just plugged them into the bracket."

The bracket is also like a state basketball tournament bracket because it will give the teams at least three games, rather than only guaranteed two. There will be a games for third place, fifth place and seventh place.

"It was kind of a different season, so we decided to go that route," McGough said. "All of the leagues voted on it that were participating. It was also hard for us to get umpires this year. To go with a true double-elimination tournament, that would be more games to be played."

The title game is slated for 8 p.m. on Sunday. Normally it is extended to Monday nights.

"We tried to adjust as much as we could, so we brought it all down for three days," McGough said.

When it came down to it, although it is different than normal, the alternative would have been no state tournament and so season.

The best thing about it, McGough said, is the young players got to be out on the baseball fields for some period of time this summer.