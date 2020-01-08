Harris has been Vikings secondary success story

EAGAN, Minn. — Over Minnesota's past six games, Anthony Harris has picked off Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, owners of three of the four lowest interception percentages in the NFL this season.

The fifth-year safety has come a long way from undrafted practice squad player, as some of the league's best quarterbacks have been reminded recently. Harris, who became a full-time starter last year, tied for the regular-season league lead with six interceptions in 2019.

"Every time he got an opportunity, he stepped up," Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards said.

The tandem Harris has formed with Harrison Smith in the secondary has been a significant part of the success the Vikings defense has had this season, a value that will be scrutinized at team headquarters in the coming months with his contract set to expire which make him an unrestricted free agent. Harris and Smith will be an integral part of the plan to stop San Francisco's versatile offense in the divisional round game on Saturday.

"The scheme they play in is very good. It puts a lot of pressure on them, but it allows them to make a lot of plays, too," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Harris has done just that.