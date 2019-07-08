Molly Schwartz from Box Elder and Ben Daane of Spearfish were the top finishers at the South Dakota Golf Association's Junior Tour golf tournament played Monday at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.
Schwartz won the girls 16-18 age group with a 9-over-par score of 81. Katie Conzet of Rapid City was second at 94 and Sydney Gusso from Spearfish finished third with a 96.
Daane carded a 2-over 74 to take top honors in the boys 16-18 age group. Tyler McBurnett of Spearfish placed second, a stroke back at 75. Sam Grout of Spearfish finished five shots back at 79 and claimed third-place honors.
Other age-group winners in the girls division were Allison Kahler of Bison, 14-15 division; Zoey Woodward of Custer, 12-13 division and Hallie Peterson of Rapid City, 11-and-under division.
Winners in the other boys divisions were Joshua Sundsted, Spearfish, and Cade Kandolin, Rapid City, who tied for the 14-15 division title; Ryder Mailey of Custer, 12-13 division; and Emmet Dinger of Wall, 11-and-under division.
Ninety youth golfers from across South Dakota took part in Monday’s SDGA Junior Tour tournament at Hart Ranch.
The tournament is one of seven being played in the SDGA’s west region and one of 23 SDGA junior tournaments played across South Dakota this summer. The junior golf tour concludes July 22-23 when the SDGA Junior Championship is played at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Junior Tour west region tournament play resumes Thursday at Elks Golf Course in Rapid City and Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs hosts a junior tournament on Monday, July 15.