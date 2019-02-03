For the scores of professional rodeo athletes competing in the 2019 edition of Rodeo Rapid City, Saturday carried significance beyond simply the last day of a much-respected rodeo.
When the chutes closed for the final time on Saturday, payday had arrived, and the brightly lit names on leaderboards translated to names on paychecks.
With that in mind, the bright lights of the final performance at Rodeo Rapid City have shown brightly on South Dakota saddle bronc riders in recent years. Rapid City’s Ty Manke claimed the gold buckle in South Dakota’s classic rodeo sport with an 86-point saddle bronc ride last year. And in 2017, Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) also claimed gold with an 85.5-point effort.
Unfortunately, there was no three-peat for South Dakota competitors in 2019 as a couple of Louisiana cowboys grabbed the spotlight led by the veteran bronc rider Bradley Harter (Loranger, LA) who claimed the gold buckle at Rodeo Rapid City with an 89-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s Maria Bartiromo.
“This is my 17th year of professional rodeo and I’ve tried to come every year and always wanted to win this rodeo and never have,” Harter said. “I’m getting a little older and the chances are getting shorter so to come up here where the best bronc riders in the world are is something special. The best bronc riders in the world come from the Dakotas so for Joey and I to come here and win is a little surprising."
Joey Sonnier III (New Iberia, LA) rode Sutton Rodeo’s Prom Night to a second-place finish with an 86.5-point ride
Rapid City bronc rider Jade Blackwell, currently 11th in PRCA world standings, succinctly summed up the less than desired results of the eight-man South Dakota contingent that included Manke, former college national champion and Black Hills State grad Chuck Schmidt (Keldron), three-time NFR qualifier Cole Elshere (Faith), and 12-time NFR man Jesse Bail (Camp Crook).
“Sometimes it just doesn’t work out like you want it to. But tomorrow is a new day and we’ll be back at it and see how it works out,” said Blackwell, who along with Elshere competed in Indianapolis on Friday night and went out on Saturday night after an all-night, 15-hour drive.
“We left Thursday morning and were up Friday night and then drove back since a couple of the guys were up this afternoon so we didn’t get much sleep,” Blackwell added. “I suppose it has a little effect, but by the time you nod, the adrenaline kicks it and you’re ready to go. And if you lose it’s because the other guy was better on that night.”
Leave it to a Rapid City bull rider to turn in a 2019 Rodeo Rapid City gold buckle performance as Tanner Bothwell, a Sturgis grad who now calls Rapid City home, claimed the bull riding title as his 84-point ride on Thursday night withstood all challengers on Saturday.
Another South Dakotan, Timber Lake’s Ardie Maier grabbed a share of fourth place in the event with an 82-point ride on Saturday night.
In the other rough stock event, Wyatt Denny’s impressive bareback 90.5 ride on Thursday night also stood up in the finale--an 83-point ride by Rochester, Wyoming’s Seth Hardwick was the best of trip of the night.
On the timed event side of the arena, Saturday’s competitors faced a daunting task as previous participants had posted impressive numbers. Only the team roping tandem of Clayton Van Aken (Descanso, CA) and Cullen Teller (Fort Collins, CO) were able to post a gold buckle winning effort on Saturday heading and heeling their calf in a solid 4.1-seconds in the afternoon matinee.
Other 2019 Rodeo Rapid City timed event winners included Eli Lord of Sturgis in steer wrestling (4.7-seconds), tie down roper Timber Moore (Aubrey, TX, 8.6-seconds), and barrel racer Kathy Grimes (Medical Lake, WA, 12.72-seconds).