South Dakota School of Mines junior forward Anna Haugen was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's basketball defensive player of the week for the second straight week and third time this season.
Haugen had a big defensive night Friday in a 69-62 win over rival Black Hills State. She grabbed 16 rebounds, had three blocks, two steals and five assists. It was her third straight game with double-digit rebounds and the 10th time this season she accomplished that feat.
“Congratulations for a third time and for the second week in a row to Anna Haugen for being names RMAC Defensive Player of the Week,” Mines coach Ryan Larsen said in a release. “Anna’s 16 rebounds were obviously a huge piece to our victory last Friday, but her individual defensive performance was even more instrumental for us to secure a win.
"Our game plan defensively put a lot of weight on Anna’s shoulders and she executed the plan flawlessly, her defensive effort and execution were outstanding.”
Mines finished the season with a 12-14 record and a 9-13 RMAC record, including winning its final three games of the season.