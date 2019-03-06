The chance to continue her soccer career was just too much of an opportunity to pass up for Rapid City Central senior Hayleigh Young, even if it separated her from her twin sister Hannah.
Hannah Young will run track next school year at the University of South Dakota, and Hayleigh could have joined her there, but only as a student.
Hayleigh will be 128 miles to the east of her twin in Marshall, Minnesota, as she signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday to compete in soccer at Southwest Minnesota State.
Young, who played soccer and ran track with her sister throughout the years, said she knew she wanted to play a sport, so when the opportunity came up, it was a good fit for her.
"I really liked the school and the coach really pushed me and made me want to get better," Young said. "That was a big decision for me because my sister is going to USD, so it was hard lto eave her, but I really wanted to follow soccer."
Young, along with her sister, helped the Central soccer team to the 2016 state title her sophomore year, will play defender, likely right back, with the Mustangs.
"They lost somebody in that position, so they said they would need me for that or they would put me in that spot," she said.
Young said she is excited about the opportunity, but nervous at the same time.
"I think it will be a good experience for me, and I will learn a lot of new things, so it will be a really good thing," she said.
Young plans on studying exercise science before moving on to physical therapy school.