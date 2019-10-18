The Harding County football team continued to roll as it earned its seventh win in a row with a 62-30 victory over Timber Lake Friday night in Buffalo.
The Ranchers wasted little time jumping out to an early lead as they scored 22 unanswered points in the opening quarter.
Harding County would tack on a pair of scores in the second on its way to taking a 36-8 advantage into the half.
Camden Hett led the way for the Ranchers with 15 carries for 179 yards four touchdowns. He also completed all six of his passes for 135 yards and a score.
Sam Adams had 17 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for 65 yards and a TD.
Isaac Kraft led the Panthers with 10 carries for 31 yards and pair of touchdowns; he also added seven receptions for 108 yards and a score.
Kendrick Martin was 13-of-27 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Harding County closed out the regular season at 7-1 and finished as the top seed in Region 9-man 4B. Meanwhile, Timber Lake 6-2, in a stacked Region 9-man 4A.
GREGORY 47, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 40: Gregory battled back from a third quarter deficit to pull out a narrow victory over Kimball/White Lake Friday night.
Although the Gorillas took a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Wildkats scored 24 in the second to take a 24-21 advantage into the half.
Gregory outscored Kimball/White Lake 20-8 in the third and held off a fourth quarter comeback to seal the win.
Quarterback Coy Determan did most of his damage on the ground with 17 carries for 146 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson Ecklund added nine carries for 50 yards and a score and Jake Murray finished with four carries for 43 yards and a TD.
Caden Lenz paced the Wildkats as he went 12 for 25 for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Justin Becker had five carries for 124 yards and a score.
Becker added eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.
The Gorillas closed out the regular season at 7-1, while Kimball/White Lake finished 5-3.
YANKTON 41, DOUGLAS 13: Yankton’s defense played a solid game Friday night as it jumped out to a 29-0 lead at the half and cruised to a win in Box Elder.
David Severson put Douglas on the board for the first time in the third quarter on a 26-yard run, and the Patriots scored in the fourth on a late 2-yard TD run.
Cooper Cornemann and Owen Warren had three touchdowns apiece for Yankton.
Douglas (1-7) will close out the regular season Thursday night when it hosts Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 40, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 8: The Warriors took a 26-6 lead into the half on its way to a win over the Cobblers Friday night in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available for this game.
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City Central (0-8) will close out the season when it travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.
JONES COUNTY/WHITE RIVER 40, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 27: Jones County/White River picked up a win over Rapid City Christian Friday night as both teams closed out the regular season.
No other information was made available for this game.
Jones County/ White River finished at 4-4, while the Comets were 2-6.
ST. THOMAS MORE 24, STANLEY COUNTY 8: The Cavaliers had little trouble in their regular season finale as they scored the win over Stanley County in Fort Pierre.
No other information was made available for this game.
St. Thomas More ended the regular season at 7-1, including six consecutive wins, while the Buffaloes finished 3-5.
KADOKA AREA 56, HILL CITY 6: Kadoka Area closed out the regular season on a high note as it cruised past Hill City Friday night.
No other information was made available for this game.
Kadoka ended at 3-5, while Hill City finished at 2-6.
High School Volleyball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, HURON 0: The Raiders earned a straight-set victory over Huron Friday night in Rapid City.
The Raiders opened the match with a tough 26-24 set, before sealing the win with 25-14 and 25-21 wins in the next two sets.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens (13-8) will host Mitchell today at 1:30 p.m.
MITCHELL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Mitchell took an early 2-0 lead on its way to dropping the Cobblers Friday night.
The Kernels took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22, before Central gained some momentum with a 25-16 victory in the third set.
Mitchell closed it out with a 25-20 win in the fourth.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Cobblers (9-14) host Huron today at 1:30 p.m.